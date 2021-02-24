After a year that saw a global pandemic, rising unrest over social and racial injustice, and a presidential election process that ended with a riot at the Capitol, it might be hard to feel hopeful about the future.
It’s not hard for Nikki Giovanni, however.
The celebrated poet and author, who will be speaking via Zoom to an audience at Elizabeth City State University on Thursday, said she sees reason to be hopeful.
Noting what happened in the Nov. 3 election, Giovanni says a nation voted, voices were heard and now people are looking forward to the future.
“I am thrilled that America stood up for democracy,” Giovanni said in a recent phone interview. “There will always be problems, but we can’t allow horrible things to happen.”
Giovanni credits Democratic activist Stacey Abrams for standing up for democracy during the recent elections in Georgia. Abrams is credited with organizing voters and turning them out at the polls in large enough numbers to the affect not just the presidential election in Georgia but the U.S. Senate runoff elections in that state in January. Giovanni believes Abrams, the activist and one-time Georgia gubernatorial candidate, deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for which she was nominated earlier this year.
“Not for her,” Giovanni said. “Because the world needs to know” what she helped make possible.
Giovanni is also hopeful about a future she believes will bring more people together. History, she said, shows us what horrors the human spirit is capable of. But it also shows that the human spirit is capable of change and of great things.
“We have to look and ask, is anything good happening? Yes,” she said. “We are finding a way to come together. I’m proud of the little we have done.”
And society, Giovanni says, “is going higher.”
“I believe that,” she said.A self-described “futurist,” Giovanni also remains hopeful that one day we will discover life beyond our orbit. She’s excited about the recent Mars rover landing, and hopes we’ll one day come to know about life in other worlds.
“I believe once we go beyond Jupiter we will find life that is recognizable to us,” she said.
Giovanni also plans to talk about the future during her virtual Community Connections Series lecture at ECSU Thursday evening. Emphasizing her “Be true to yourself” theme, Giovanni plans to advise students in the audience to embrace their education not as a means of making money, but rather as a way of understanding their place in the world. She hopes students come away with the idea of what it means to be human and to “take with grace and say ‘thank you.’”
Life is about working together and helping one another, she says. We have to learn that it is OK to help one another, to receive help, and that no person can do anything alone.
Giovanni’s work includes poetry anthologies, Grammy-nominated poetry recordings, essays and children’s literature covering topics that include race, social issues and gender. Her Community Connections Series lecture, “Honoring Black Life: A Conversation with Nikki Giovanni,” is open to the public and begins at 7 p.m. To register, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ecsu-community-connections-presents-nikki-giovanni-tickets.