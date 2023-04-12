An Elizabeth City-based youth program for girls is the recipient of a $300 mini grant from the State Youth Council and Youth Advisory Council.
Girls for Empowerment will use the grant to help launch a weekly Girl Talk Series, the N.C. Department of Administration announced in a press release Wednesday. According to the release, the Girls Talk Series will address topics ranging from bullying and internet and cellphone safety to peer pressure and positive decision-making.
The N.C. Department of Administration said 14 organizations received mini grants ranging from $300 to $700 from the State Youth Council and Youth Advisory Council to "create peer-to-peer activities for high schoolers within their communities."
“The primary purpose of this program is to foster the leadership and creative skills of our youth, while also nurturing their interest in public service,” Department of Administration Secretary Pamela B. Cashwell said in the release. “I’m always proud to see the level of ingenuity of these student-led projects."
Funding is awarded to North Carolina youth councils, local government agencies, non-profit organizations and agencies interested in developing innovative programs that are directed by youth, and involve youth in project development, implementation, evaluation and writing of the grant proposal.
Other projects awarded funding this year included a toy drive, a five-day student STEM camp, a gang violence prevention program, an anti-bullying and drug prevention campaign and a homeless outreach initiative.