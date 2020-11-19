Girls Inc. may have changed its name but the after-school club’s mission remains the same: To serve young girls in northeastern North Carolina.
That’s what officials said at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting at 304 South Road Street to celebrate the club’s new name, Just Girls.
Girls Inc. of the Albemarle, or Girls Inc. for short, had operated for years as a franchisee of the national Girls Inc. organization. The history of the local girls’ club dates to 1950 and over the years it has served more than 300 young girls, according to information provided by the club.
Club officials said rebranding the organization as Just Girls, “Hearts of the Albemarle,” adds new benefits and programs to the club while maintaining its traditionally low tuition.
Wanda Hughes, who took over as executive director of Girls Inc. last year, addressed the audience of about 30 people at Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting. Her audience included city and county leaders as well as several young club members. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ceremony was held outside on the front steps of the club.
“It has been a pleasure and an extreme joy to have served the last year,” Hughes said.
Hughes, who is an Elizabeth City native, returned here after 40 years to accept the executive director’s position, she said. Hughes boasted of the club’s ability to teach and educate young girls using research-based learning programs. The children “absolutely love” all the new programs the club has introduced in the last year, she said.
While the pandemic has changed how the program provides services, Hughes still encouraged guests to stop by the club and tour the facility.
In 2021, Just Girls will incorporate the theme of “The Phenomenal Me” into its updated mission statement.
Also speaking at Wednesday’s event was Elizabeth City Mayor Bettie Parker, whose daughter and granddaughter attended Girls Inc. when they were in elementary school.
“They loved it,” Parker said, of their experiences. Each learned to sew while attending after-school programs at Girls Inc., she said.
“They just loved coming here,” Parker added.
Jeff Dixon, chairman of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners, said he remembers years ago, when as a member of the local Jaycees, the club for young professionals bought the building that houses Just Girls.
“I spent a lot of time in this building but that was a long time ago,” Dixon said.
Eddie Graham, who is president of the Just Girls Board of Directors, thanked the parents and staff for helping to make Just Girls a success.
“Keep on doing what you’re doing, and Just Girls will prosper,” Graham said.