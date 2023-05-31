...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Troy Barlow (right), assistant principal at Camden County High School, smooches a pig during an event on the school football field, Friday afternoon. Barlow received the most donations in the Student Government Association's "Kiss the Pig" fundraiser, which raised $375 for the school's Bruins Supporting Bruins program.
Troy Barlow (right), assistant principal at Camden County High School, laughs after kissing a pig during an event on the school football field, Friday afternoon. Barlow received the most donations in the Student Government Association's "Kiss the Pig" fundraiser, which raised $375 for the school's Bruins Supporting Bruins program.
CAMDEN — A student-driven initiative raised nearly $400 for underprivileged students at Camden County High School, plus earned one lucky pig a smooch from the school's assistant principal.
Troy Barlow, the school’s assistant principal, received the most donations of the five schoolteachers and administrators who participated in the Student Government Association’s “Kiss the Pig” fundraiser. The group raised a total of $375, which will benefit the school’s Bruins Supporting Bruins program.