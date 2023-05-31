CAMDEN — A student-driven initiative raised nearly $400 for underprivileged students at Camden County High School, plus earned one lucky pig a smooch from the school's assistant principal.

Troy Barlow, the school’s assistant principal, received the most donations of the five schoolteachers and administrators who participated in the Student Government Association’s “Kiss the Pig” fundraiser. The group raised a total of $375, which will benefit the school’s Bruins Supporting Bruins program.