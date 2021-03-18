CURRITUCK — Prospective students are getting a chance to “test drive” a trio of programs at College of The Albemarle’s Currituck campus this week.
Area high school students and adults seeking new career opportunities are among those getting a hands-on feel for the machining, aviation and computer-assisted drafting programs offered at COA-Currituck.
Michelle Waters, dean of business, industry and applied technologies and the campus administrator at COA-Currituck, explained that the college is always interested in new ways to recruit students.
The ‘test drive’ idea, which gives students a chance to try out a program in order to see if it’s something they want to pursue as a degree or certificate — and ultimately a career — came from an internal brainstorming session at the college, Waters said.
Tuesday evening four prospective students showed up to test drive the computer-assisted drafting, or CAD, curriculum. All currently live in Pasquotank County.
The youngest was 15-year-old Cameron Carlson. Two others, Logan Waller, 26, and Thomas Riggs, 27, have a background in drawing and studio art.
The oldest, Steven George, 50, is looking for a new career opportunity. He has been studying information technology and network security in Virginia, but CAD has been recommended to him by NCWorks, the local employment agency.
Waller also mentioned that she heard about the test drive event through NCWorks.
“I thought it would be fun to see what the options are out here,” she said.
George said he would like to learn more about what is involved in CAD. He said it might be a pathway to a good career.
When George asked CAD instructor John Stolarczyk about job opportunities related to CAD, Stolarczyk said there are probably two dozen firms in COA’s seven-county service area that use the technology on a daily basis. Many additional opportunities in the field are available just across the state line in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia, he added.
Waters said the college had previously done something similar to the “test drive” concept with its culinary arts program.
A machining event was slated for Wednesday evening, and Thursday evening will be all about aviation.
Carlson said he enjoys working on automobile engines and has an interest in aircraft mechanics and maintenance as a possible career.
Waters said most students who have registered for the test drive event are doing all three nights — though some are looking at just one or two programs. About 10 have registered for each event, she said.
Riggs said he was enjoying the CAD program.
“It’s definitely interesting,” he said.
Stolarczyk told the participants the first activity Tuesday evening would be “fun stuff to test your drawing skills.” The activity focused on the challenge of communicating detailed information.
The participants paired up and one described an object to the other, who then attempted to draw it on the board.
Stolarczyk noted that kind of communication is difficult, and then explained that CAD technology allows people to communicate precise, detailed information to someone anywhere in the world. The people don’t even have to speak the same language, he explained.
The participants also completed a CAD drawing and a 3-D printing project.