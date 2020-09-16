Members are beginning to make their way back to the Albemarle Family YMCA now that the fitness center has reopened under Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2.5 order.
“People are testing the waters,” Jamie Koch, executive director of the Albemarle Family YMCA said Tuesday. “It’s not that busy yet. It’s getting a little better every day.”
Koch said there were about 40 people using the facility earlier on Tuesday morning. By late morning that number had dwindled to single digits.
Albemarle Family YMCA and other YMCA of South Hampton Roads facilities in North Carolina reopened Saturday at 30% capacity after being closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The facilities had offered limited swimming sessions and outdoor exercise classes but suspended all indoor workouts because of North Carolina’s coronavirus restrictions.
To celebrate their reopening, Albemarle Family YMCA and all YMCA of South Hampton Roads facilities are welcoming back the general public this week at no charge. “Welcoming Week,” which ends Saturday, is a national YMCA promotion that reminds people that “the Y is for all people,” Koch said.
“At the Y, we seek to build bridges and heal communities,” Anthony Walters, president and chief executive officer of the YMCA of South Hampton Roads said in a press release. “We invite all of our neighbors to use Welcoming Week as an opportunity to connect, find common ground and celebrate our shared values and contributions.”
Members’ cooperation with the Y’s social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions has been excellent, according to Koch.
“Everybody has been wonderful,” she said. “We haven’t had any problems with people following the guidelines.”
Koch said the facility for some time has stationed hand sanitizer on every wall, which she believes started with concerns over Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS, a few years ago.
So the Y’s COVID-19 precautions have built on public health commitments that were already in place, she said.
“We’ve got reminders everywhere,” Koch said, referring to signs reminding members to stay at least six feet apart, wash their hands and use hand sanitizer, and to wear a mask when not working out.
Although masks are optional when people are exercising, Koch noted that many people wear them when doing exercises other than strenuous cardio workouts.
Ernest Anderson said he was glad to be back at the YMCA.
“I really missed it,” he said. “I gained a little bit and I lost my physical shape. I also lost my fitness conditioning.”
Anderson, who was relaxing in the main lobby after his workout, said he comes to the Y nearly every day and works out on a stationary bicycle. He also uses some of the facility’s Cybex circuit training machines.
In addition to his workouts, Anderson said he enjoys seeing his friends again at the Y.
“There’s a social aspect here, too,” he said.
Anderson thinks the Y’s staff is doing an excellent job making sure all the health precautions are being followed.
Steve Manning, who was working out on a cardio machine, said he also had been looking forward to the Y’s reopening.
“I was wondering when that would take place,” he said. “I certainly have kept the Y in mind, knowing that the day would eventually come.”
While the Y has been closed Manning has been doing a lot of walking, he said.
Manning said he likes visiting the Y later in the morning, when the facility is generally uncrowded.
Like Anderson, Manning said the Y’s staff have been diligent about health precautions — so much so, he considers the Y right now one of the safest places in town.
Koch noted that the Y’s maximum capacity right now is 117, with each room also having a maximum capacity.
Koch said some exercise machines have been taken out of service in order to maintain social distancing.
“We tried to leave one of every piece of equipment open,” she said.
Bill Creps said he usually comes to the Y late in the morning. He uses the stationary bicycle and does circuit training.
“I’m starting out slow,” he said.
Creps said he had missed coming to the Y and is glad to be back.
Besides the free admission during Welcoming Week, the YMCA is also offering no joining fee through Sept. 30, a savings of up to $75.