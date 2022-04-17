The definition of expose is to make something visible by uncovering it or to reveal the true nature of someone or something or to cause someone to be vulnerable or at risk. Expose also means to subject to light — especially when speaking of film in photography.
Typically when we speak of being exposed it is in the context of someone discovering our mistakes, faults, or weaknesses and broadcasting them to everyone — which in turn may lead to consequences that we were trying to avoid. Therefore, exposure speaks to having a level of vulnerability whether unintended or purposed.
Why is exposure and vulnerability a topic that the body of Christ should embrace? It is because exposing the enemy, Satan/the devil, and his plots and schemes is important to avoid the pitfalls of sin and to defeat him before he has a chance to wreak havoc on our lives.
Exposing his plots and plans is like ruining film in a camera by exposing it to light; it renders the film useless. Matthew 5:14 states we, the believers, are the light of the world. This is our responsibility. That means we are not only the light that exposes the plots of evil, but we are also the light that shines like a lighthouse pointing people to God.
Our relationship with God is the most intimate relationship we have. We can stand naked before him because he already knows our inward parts, our unlovely parts and the parts that we would not want anyone to see — those places we are afraid of being exposed.
Vulnerability in God does not come easy because we look at this relationship between us and God through the lens of our relationships with our fellow man and assign human reactions to a divine God who created us and called us good. For example, we avoid vulnerability and intimacy with God because we are afraid of getting hurt, so we try to protect ourselves and put up walls, which keeps us from getting as close as we can.
We avoid being vulnerable with God because vulnerability requires us give up control of the façade and how others will view us. We avoid vulnerability with God because we do not want to be perceived as weak. Finally, we avoid vulnerability and intimacy with God because we are unwilling to take the risk of being rejected.
All of these things speak to the trust factor. Do we really trust God the way we say we do? Do we trust that he will still love us even when we expose our not-so-lovely parts to him? Do we trust that when we take down all of the walls and facades, he will still protect us and not allow the enemy to devour us? Do we trust he will still see us as the strong and powerful men and women he created even when we are laid bare before him with all of our faults and failures exposed?
Yes, we should, because God’s love, grace, and mercy covers us. Jeremiah 1:5 speaks about how God knew us even before we were conceived and he sanctified, purified and declared us special and set apart. He even knows the number of hairs on our heads. He loves us so much he sent his son to die for us!
The lens by which we perceive exposure and vulnerability can change beginning with taking a good look at ourselves and being honest. Next, we need to study the scripture to discover how God sees us. Then, we can begin to look at ourselves as God sees us — as whole, as lovely, as smart, as vibrant, as strong, as the light of the world, but most of all, as beloved and as reflecting our creator.