CAMDEN — Kim Hollingsworth gave out more than a few hugs on the first day of classes at Camden Early College Thursday morning.
Almost 150 students filed past Hollingsworth, a school nurse, and Principal Gwen Stevens, first picking up free breakfast before heading off to class.
“It’s going to be a great year,” Hollingsworth told one group of students. “Come in y’all and grab a breakfast on the way in.”
Hollingsworth has been with the Camden County Schools for seven years and makes the drive from Hertford because she loves working in the school district.
“We are super excited to be here,” Hollingsworth said. “It’s wonderful to see these kids. There have been lots of smiles this morning.”
With mask-wearing being optional in the Camden schools this year, a majority of students entering the early college on Wednesday did so without a face covering. Students who rode the bus to school, however, appeared to have a mask with them. That’s because mask wearing is mandatory on district school buses.
“It is exciting to see these kids, their faces, their facial expressions, their smiles,” Hollingsworth said. “We are about building relationships in education and so much of building relationships with these kids is seeing their facial expressions. It is so good to see these kid’s faces.”
Stevens said she also agrees with the Camden district’s policy to make mask wearing optional.
“We are excited about not having to wear masks,” Stevens said. “We are glad to be able to see student’s faces.’’
Senior Mackenzie Boose is one of around 40 seniors enrolled at the early college this year. She greeted Hollingsworth with a warm greeting and big smile.
“I am so excited to be back seeing everybody because we have such a small class,” Boose said. “It’s nice to see everybody before we go off on our different ways.’’
Boose supports the policy to make masks optional, saying the decision should be left up to individual students.
“It would be better if everyone was vaccinated so we wouldn’t have to worry about this,” Boose said. “Get vaccinated and we are all good.”
Boose is hoping to gain admission to the U.S. Coast Guard Academy after graduation. She is part of the ROTC program at Camden.
“I want to become a pilot,” Boose said. “I really want to fly and being in the Coast Guard is the best way I can help my country.”
Freshman Peyton Stasko was just glad to be back in the classroom for a full year of in-person instruction. He lamented spending half of last year in remote learning.
“Last year wasn’t that great, you had to wear a mask,” Stasko said. “It was a tough learning environment online. I did fine with my grades but I am so used to hands-on learning. Staring at a screen wasn’t that great.”
Jenna Ayer, who completed her entire sophomore year remotely, said she was glad to be back in the classroom for her junior year.
“It is a little nerve-wracking with everything that is going on,” Ayer said. “It was definitely tough (last year) with all the distractions of being at home and not being able to communicate with my friends.”
While masks are optional, other precautions implemented during the pandemic are still in place, including extensive cleaning of the school, provision of hand sanitizer and monitoring of students for COVID-19 symptoms.
“We will monitor the symptom situation,” Hollingsworth said. “We have to stay on top of that. We have lot of the same protocols in place. Of course, we encourage students not to come to school if they have any type of symptoms.’’
The other four schools in the Camden district — Grandy Primary, Camden Intermediate School, Camden Middle School and Camden High School — will reopen for classes on Monday, Aug. 23.