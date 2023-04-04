HERTFORD — A 7-year-old Yorkshire terrier named Jazz took home “best dressed” honors at Saturday’s first-ever Perquimans Dog Festival.
Dressed in a leopard print outfit, Jazz strutted before the judges with her chin up and an excited bounce in her step. According to her owner, Jazz is no stranger to fine fashion.
“She has a whole dresser filled with clothes,” said Edenton resident Sue Woodard.
Woodard was among the roughly 50 residents attending Saturday’s festival with their canine companions. The event raised money for local animal shelters and the Perquimans-based AWARE, or Animal Welfare of the Albemarle Region Everyday Inc.
“They are the ones who help with spaying and neutering in this county,” Perquimans Chamber Director Diane Cangemi said, referring to AWARE.
The Chamber organized the festival, which was held at the Perquimans County Recreation Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and featured dog contests, vendors and organizations that cater to dog owners or provide pet grooming services, obedience training and other dog-related services.
Sondra Kissner of Elizabeth City was attending with her 5-year-old Great Dane named Ruger. She said the festival was a great way for Ruger to interact with other dogs, especially with another Great Dane owned by other festival attendees.
“He’s never met another dog his size before,” Kissner said. “It was cool to see their interaction.”
Bain, a 2-year-old French bulldog, was eating a cup of cold whipped cream that festival volunteers were giving dishing out to the happy animals.
“We’re just out playing,” said Loretta Sullivan, who was walking Bain for her daughter Heather Mason. “He’s such a little clown.”
Shannon Hayden said the festival was a great way to help socialize her year-old handsome Rottweiler named Quinn.
The festival arose from an idea for a dog show that was originally suggested by Hertford Town Councilwoman Connie Brothers, said Cangemi.
“I took that idea and went a little further,” she said.
Cangemi added to Brothers’ idea that the event would raise money for the SPCA of Northeastern North Carolina, Tri-County Animal Shelter and AWARE. She was encouraged by Saturday’s turnout, given it was the first-ever event for Perquimans.
“I’m just hoping it will grow every year,” she said.