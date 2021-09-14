Recent upgrades to facilities at Elizabeth City State University include replacement of roofs and installation of new electronic controls for heating and cooling systems.
Alyn Goodson, ECSU’s vice chancellor for operations, reported on facilities to the trustees’ Committee on Operational Excellence ahead of Tuesday’s ECSU Board of Trustees meeting.
Goodson explained that when Chancellor Karrie Dixon began as chancellor there were major facilities needs, including building leaks and inadequate heating, cooling and air conditioning systems.
Goodson noted that the university received $5.2 million in Hurricane Dorian relief funds that are being used to replace roofs and address other moisture-related concerns.
The roof has been completed at University Towers and work is now being done on Viking Village, according to Goodson.
Work is also being done now on the Marion Thorpe Administration building to address infiltration concerns, he said. Future work is also planned at other buildings to address infiltration issues, he added.
The work is being performed by a number of different roofing contractors.
“We didn’t put all out our eggs in one basket,” Goodson said.
In the case of HVAC, though, systems are being switched to Trane so that a single reliable contractor will be available to maintain those systems.
HVAC controls are being upgraded and new chillers are being installed.
“We’re very excited about these upgrades,” Goodson said.
The university also is working on a facility for unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones.
Trustees approved a general fund base budget for 2021-2022 during Tuesday’s meeting.
Lisa McClinton, vice chancellor for business and finance, presented the general fund base budget of $39.7 million to the trustees’ Committee on Finance, Audit and University Development.
The base budget reflects a slight increase of $286,000, which stems from the release of the library building reserve by the State Budget Office.
Dixon told trustees it’s “phenomenal” what the university has been able to do financially throughout the pandemic. There have been no staff furloughs and the university has been prudent in spending decisions, she said.
Anita B. Walton, vice chancellor for university development, told the committee that total donors to the university increased from 1,486 during fiscal year 2020 to 1,493 this fiscal year.
But many donors make a one-time gift and then do not give again the following year, she said.
“We have a donor retention problem,” Walton said.
The university needs to work strategically to retain donors, she said.
Officials said the campus’s goal for fiscal year 2022 is to increase the number of alumni who donated to ECSU by 20 percent. That would mean about 979 donors.
The campus’s fundraising goal for 2022 is $1.8 million. This year’s fundraising total was $1.78 million. That compares to $1.699 million in 2020; just over $1 million in 2019; and $1.4 million in 2018.