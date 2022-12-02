An Elizabeth City firefighter breaks a south-facing window at the Goodwill store at 502 W. Ehringhaus Street during a multi-agency response to fire at the store, Thursday afternoon. Assisting the Elizabeth City Fire Department were the South Camden Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard base fire department.
An Elizabeth City firefighter breaks a south-facing window at the Goodwill store at 502 W. Ehringhaus Street during a multi-agency response to fire at the store, Thursday afternoon. Assisting the Elizabeth City Fire Department were the South Camden Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard base fire department.
The Goodwill Industries thrift store in Elizabeth City sustained "heavy" interior damage during a fire on Thursday, according to the Elizabeth City Fire Department.
In a press release on Friday, the fire department said no injuries were reported in the fire at 502 Ehringhaus Street. People were in the store at the time the fire started but were able to get out safely, the release said. The release did not detail how many people were in the store.
The fire department said the fire's cause is being investigated by the Elizabeth City Fire Marshal's Office with assistance from the N.C. Bureau of Investigation.
City firefighters were dispatched to the thrift store at 1:15 p.m. Thursday after receiving a report of smoke in a structure, according to the release.
When firefighters arrived, they saw light smoke coming from the front of the store's structure. However, when fire crews entered the building they were met by "heavy smoke and heat conditions," the release said. They could also see fire in the retail area of the building.
A second alarm was issued for additional fire units and personnel. Also responding to the Goodwill store fire were firefighters from U.S. Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City and the South Camden Fire Department.
Firefighters got the fire under control within 45 minutes of arriving on scene, the release states. But not before the building's interior "sustained heavy damage throughout," according to the release.
Also responding to the Goodwill store fire were officers from the Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank-Camden Emergency Medical Services personnel.
Messages left with Goodwill Industries' regional office Thursday were not immediately returned.