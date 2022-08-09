Five volunteer fire departments in the region, including the South Mills Fire Department in Camden County, will each receive $50,000, thanks to state Rep. Ed Goodwin and other members of the General Assembly.
Goodwin, R-Chowan, said recently he was allotted $250,000 in discretionary funding to spend on projects of his choosing. He said he decided to spend it on five volunteer fire departments in the 1st N.C. House District he represents.
The money will go the Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department in Bertie County; the Center Hill/Crossroads VFD in Chowan County; the Belvidere/Chappell Hill VFD in Perquimans County; the Plymouth VFD in Washington County; and the South Mills VFD in Camden.
The volunteer departments in Center Hill and Belvidere have mutual aid agreements to assist one another in rural areas of Chowan and Perquimans counties.
Goodwin surprised officials with the Merry Hill/Midway department with their $50,000 grant on Aug. 2.
“Only one firefighter (at Merry Hill) knew I was coming,” Goodwin said. “Our volunteer fire departments are often an unrecognized group of people.”
Goodwin said in a phone interview that the money can help the firefighters, who are unpaid volunteers, continue to do their jobs to the best of their ability.
“I’m all about helping folks,” Goodwin said. “But that little fella often gets overlooked.”
Goodwin said there are no stipulations on how each fire department spends its $50,000 grant. He said some may use the money for equipment upgrades or infrastructure improvements; it will be up to each department to decide.
“The money given to Merry Hill/Midway Volunteer Fire Department will go toward an addition to our station, we have outgrown our station,” said Fire Chief Jodey Sary. “After the station addition, we would like to add another pumper/tanker to our department. We would love to build a station that can accommodate our growing corner of the county.
“We can not thank Rep. Goodwin, as well as the N.C. General Assembly, for thinking of us when this money became available,” Sary said.