Five volunteer fire departments in the region, including the South Mills Fire Department in Camden County, will each receive $50,000, thanks to state Rep. Ed Goodwin and other members of the General Assembly.

Goodwin, R-Chowan, said recently he was allotted $250,000 in discretionary funding to spend on projects of his choosing. He said he decided to spend it on five volunteer fire departments in the 1st N.C. House District he represents.


