EDENTON — Area county managers discussed the impact the coronavirus pandemic will have on county revenues and other subjects during a recent conference call with state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan.
Goodwin spoke with the six county managers in his 1st House District during the call, which happened the day before Gov. Roy Cooper issued a statewide stay-at-home order on Friday, March 27. Most of the managers on the call expressed concerns about whether a mandatory stay-at-home order was coming, and if one was, what impact it would have and how their counties should coordinate their responses.
Chowan County Manager Kevin Howard helped Goodwin set up the conference call at the Public Safety Center in Edenton. Besides Howard, the managers on the call included those in Bertie, Camden, Perquimans, Tyrrell and Washington.
Goodwin said he and the managers talked for about 30 minutes about various topics related to the coronavirus crisis. Goodwin noted that most counties have restricted access to their government buildings to protect both employees and the general public from the spread of COVID-19.
As of Sunday, there were 14 cases of the novel coronavirus in the six counties Goodwin represents, including seven in Bertie. There also has been one COVID-19-related death in Bertie. There have been no reported cases in two counties in the 1st House District: Camden and Tyrrell.
Goodwin indicated those restrictions on access to government buildings are likely to continue for the duration of the health crisis.
“We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to protect the health of the citizens of North Carolina,” he said.
The county managers noted how, with the exception of Camden, all of the counties in Goodwin’s district are contiguous.
“They are extremely similar and have the same problems,” he noted. “I’m hearing the same things from all six counties.”
Howard noted that every day the coronavirus crisis brings something new. He said he’d rather deal with a hurricane, noting officials can at least track and prepare for a natural weather disaster. The coronavirus, on the other hand, is an entirely new type of crisis for local governments to manage. Its course and timeframe are unknown.
Howard also noted that if the coronavirus crisis doesn’t end soon, both Chowan County and town of Edenton will probably see sales tax revenue and other income sources take a hit in the next few months.
Goodwin noted that the crisis will probably affect many things but “everybody seems to be preparing for it now.” He said the Legislature has been meeting via conference call and email for the past few weeks.
Goodwin said he plans to meet with all the county managers via conference call every few weeks throughout the crisis.
“They’re all good people who are looking out for the welfare of their citizens,” he said.