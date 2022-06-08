EDENTON — Chowan County’s former sheriff will be on the November ballot as an unaffiliated challenger to the county’s longtime Democratic clerk of Superior Court.
Dwayne L. Goodwin secured enough signatures to get on the ballot as an unaffiliated candidate and will face incumbent Michael J. McArthur in the Nov. 8 election, Chowan County Board of Elections Director Terry Meyers said.
To qualify to run for a partisan seat, unaffiliated candidates in North Carolina have to get a specified percentage of county voters to sign their petition to file for election. The percentages vary based on the type of seat that is up for election.
For the clerk of Superior Court’s job in Chowan, Goodwin needed to get 391, or 4 percent, of the county’s registered voters to sign his petition.
According to Meyers, Goodwin submitted petitions with 653 signatures, 591 of whom were voters qualified to vote in Chowan, on May 27. That makes Goodwin “fully qualified” to run as an unaffiliated candidate in the Nov. 8 election, Meyers said.
Goodwin worked with the Chowan Sheriff’s Office for more than 30 years, the last 18 as sheriff. He could not be reached for comment for this story.
Goodwin announced his plan to retire as Chowan’s sheriff on Aug. 1, 2020, more than two years before the four-year term he was elected to in 2018 expired.
“It was just time to retire,” Goodwin said in an interview with the Chowan Herald at the time. “You kind of just always know.”
McArthur, who is now in his eighth four-year term, said he’s hoping to continue his long service to Chowan residents.
“With the continued support from our community and God’s good health, I will continue to provide the level of services my friends and neighbors deserve and to which they have become accustomed,” McArthur said.
Prior to winning election as clerk of Superior Court, McArthur served as an officer for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and as a member of the N.C. Highway Patrol, doubling as an auxiliary deputy sheriff for Chowan County.