Incumbent state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, won re-election in House District 1 on Tuesday.
Goodwin defeated Chowan Democrat Emily Nicholson 20,598 votes or 54 percent to 17,160 votes or 45.48 percent.
Goodwin won four of the six counties in the 1st House District. He captured his home county with 4,292 votes or 56.37 percent to Nicholson's 3,322 votes or 43.63 percent.
In Camden County, Goodwin won with 4,173 votes or 73.57 percent to Nicholson's 1,499 votes or 26.43 percent.
In Tyrrell County, he won with 881 votes or 55.44 percent to Nicholson's 708 votes or 44.56 percent.
In Perquimans County, Goodwin captured 4,883 votes or 65.98 percent to Nicholson's 2,518 votes or 34 percent.
Nicholson won Washington County with 3,346 votes or 55.66 percent to Goodwin's 2,665 votes or 44.34 percent.
She also took Bertie County with 5,056 votes or 62.9 percent to Goodwin's 2,982 votes or 37.1 percent.