...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON FRIDAY TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt and choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...From noon Friday to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Thomas Murry (center), a Republican candidate for N.C. attorney general, shakes hands with Kathy Pugh while her husband, Francis, looks on at a meeting of the Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting Tuesday. Francis Pugh is the vice chair of the Pasquotank Republican Party.
Republican attorney general candidate Thomas Murry told the Pasquotank Political Action Committee this week that if elected in 2024 he will crack down on the illegal drug trade and work to implement a state voter ID law he co-sponsored and expects will finally win court approval.
Murry announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination last month to succeed current Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, who is running for governor next year. The last time state voters elected a Republican to the state’s top law enforcement post was in 1897. No other Republicans have entered the race for attorney general.
Murry is currently an assistant district attorney in the 11th Prosecutorial District, but is currently on leave to campaign. He previously was a state lawmaker representing a Raleigh-area House district from 2010-14.
Murry also served as chief legal counsel to former state Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Martin, is a member of the N.C. Army National Guard and is a licensed pharmacist.
Before taking a leave of absence from his job as an assistant DA, Murry primarily prosecuted felony drug offenses. He said most crimes start as a “drug crime.”
“Somebody breaks into a house chances are they are trying to steal something to support their drug habit,” Murry said. “The drug issue trickles down to driving while impaired. This drug problem is a public safety issue. We need somebody (as attorney general) that has seen the problem in a courthouse with real cases, with real victims, to keep our community safe.”
Murry said the “reckless open border” policies of President Joe Biden have allowed fentanyl to flow into the country. He said one of the first things he would do if elected would be to create a rapid response drug task force that would assist local law enforcement across the state in combating the problem.
“Fentanyl is coming from China and entering our south border and now it is in every community across our state, destroying them one overdose at a time,” Murry said. “Criminals don’t care about county lines.’’
While in the General Assembly, Murry was one of the primary sponsors of voter ID legislation and he says the will of the state’s voter’s needs to be implemented.
In 2018, North Carolina voters approved a constitutional amendment requiring photo identification as a requirement for in-person voting by a margin of 55-45. But the then Democratic-led state Supreme Court later struck down the law, ruling it was racially discriminatory and designed to help Republicans retain their control of the General Assembly.
Supporters of the voter ID law believe it could be revived now following a change in the political makeup of the state’s top court. The court, which now has a 5-2 Republican majority, in fact agreed last month to take a second look at the court’s December ruling upholding a lower court decision that the law is unconstitutional. The top court reheard arguments in the case on Wednesday.
Murry said North Carolina’s voter identification law was patterned after other state laws that were upheld by the courts after being challenged. According the National Conference of State Legislatures website, 35 states have laws requiring voters to show some form of identification at the polls. Nebraska voters approved voter ID last November but he law has not yet taken affect.
“My intent was clear: the easiest, cheapest way to prevent voter fraud is with in-person voter ID,” Murry said. “I don’t know how you participate in modern society without a photo ID. Sudafed, try to go to the pharmacy and buy something for you head cold — you have to have a photo ID to do that.”
Murry told the PAC that his first piece of legislation after being elected to the General Assembly was a bill telling the federal government that it could not force state residents to purchase health insurance that was required by the passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010. He said the bill passed the General Assembly in seven days but it was vetoed by former Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue.
The ACA, referred to as “Obamacare” because it was championed by then President Obama, had an individual mandate that required people to have health insurance coverage or pay a penalty but the penalty was reduced to zero by Congress in 2017.
“A big part of the overreach of Obamacare was to force every American to purchase a product whether you wanted it or not,” Murry said. “I can’t think of a greater federal overreach than requiring you to purchase a product.”
The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of the ACA three times, most recently in June 2021, when the court ruled 7-2 that a group of GOP state attorneys general lacked standing to challenge the individual mandate or the rest of the ACA.