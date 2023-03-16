Thomas Murry

Thomas Murry (center), a Republican candidate for N.C. attorney general, shakes hands with Kathy Pugh while her husband, Francis, looks on at a meeting of the Pasquotank Political Action Committee meeting Tuesday. Francis Pugh is the vice chair of the Pasquotank Republican Party.

 Paul Nielsen/The Daily Advance

Republican attorney general candidate Thomas Murry told the Pasquotank Political Action Committee this week that if elected in 2024 he will crack down on the illegal drug trade and work to implement a state voter ID law he co-sponsored and expects will finally win court approval.

Murry announced his candidacy for the GOP nomination last month to succeed current Democratic Attorney General Josh Stein, who is running for governor next year. The last time state voters elected a Republican to the state’s top law enforcement post was in 1897. No other Republicans have entered the race for attorney general.