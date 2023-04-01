HERTFORD — Republican elected officials, candidates and local activists attending the Perquimans County Republic Convention Thursday evening were mostly skeptical about the motivation behind a New York grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump earlier in the day.

Hal Weatherman, who was chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and is a candidate for lieutenant governor in 2024, said he is wary of the motivation behind the indictment but is prepared to let the process unfold in the courts according to the rule of law.