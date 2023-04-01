...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
HERTFORD — Republican elected officials, candidates and local activists attending the Perquimans County Republic Convention Thursday evening were mostly skeptical about the motivation behind a New York grand jury’s indictment of former President Donald Trump earlier in the day.
Hal Weatherman, who was chief of staff for Lt. Gov. Dan Forest and is a candidate for lieutenant governor in 2024, said he is wary of the motivation behind the indictment but is prepared to let the process unfold in the courts according to the rule of law.
“I believe in the rule of law,” Weatherman said.
He said he is concerned that the indictment of Trump might be a politically motivated weaponization of the judicial system. If that’s what is happening, then law-abiding people will not stand for it and will fight back at the ballot box, he said.
“It doesn’t really pass the smell test as far as I’m concerned,” Weatherman said. “Why now?”
Sandy Smith, who ran for Congress in 2022 in North Carolina’s 1st Congressional District and lost to Democrat Don Davis, said Trump’s indictment is “un-American” because it amounts to “weaponizing our judicial system.”
She said she is very concerned that the judicial system could become increasingly weaponized against Republicans and conservatives.
“If we don’t stand up and do something it’s going to become the norm,” Smith said.
Terry Swope, a Perquimans resident who is active in community affairs and frequently addresses the Perquimans Board of Commissioners on local issues, said he, too, believes Trump’s indictment is politically motivated.
“I think it’s all political,” Swope said.
State Sen. Norman Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who represents the 1st District in the state Senate, said he not only believes the indictment is politically motivated but also thinks it’s transparently so — and will backfire as a result.
“I think it’s going to do completely the opposite of what they hope it’s going to do,” Sanderson said. “I really think this is going to fire (Trump’s) base up and it’s going to work in his favor.”