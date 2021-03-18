The new chairman of the Pasquotank Republican Party said his goals include expanding involvement with the party, conducting party business openly and helping GOP candidates win countywide elections in 2022.
Bill Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office who ran unsuccessfully for sheriff in 2018 and for county commissioner in 2020, was elected Saturday at the 2021 Pasquotank County Republican Convention.
Approximately 125 people attended the GOP convention, which was held in the chapel on the campus of Mid-Atlantic Christian University in Elizabeth City.
“The attendance was higher than we have seen in the recent past,” Ward said.
Ward said he ran for party chairman because he wanted to help lead Republicans in winning elections and influencing policy.
“I want to help secure a lasting and productive partnership between (President Donald) Trump supporters and the Republican Party,” Ward said. “I want to ensure that all members of the party are welcomed, valued, involved and informed of all Republican Party business and activities.”
Ward also wants to grow involvement by “people interested in preserving our Republican principles of individual liberty for all and small government.”
He said he also hopes “to stem the tide of liberalism by increasing the involvement of the local party in local governing” and “to encourage Trump supporters to work with the party to ensure that America First priorities remain GOP priorities.”
In addition, Ward said he hopes to boost party participation at the state level “to ensure state legislation, policy and application are a push back on the Biden-Harris agenda.” He was referring to the new Democratic administration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Also elected Saturday were Carol Terryberry, vice chairman; Sydney Reeder, secretary; Ramona Gilbert, treasurer; and at-large Executive Committee members Carl Pickell, Francis Pugh, Robert Newell, Ben Barnhill and Ron Payne.
Christina Williams for chairman and Lorrie Meads mounted unsuccessful bids for chairman and vice chairman, respectively.
As of Tuesday, Republicans trailed both Democrats and unaffiliated voters in registration in Pasquotank. The number of Republicans was 6,651. That compares to 10,825 Democrats and 9,102 unaffiliated voters. The county also has 172 registered Libertarians.
Nearly all attendees at Saturday’s GOP convention wore masks or cloth face coverings in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidelines for gatherings in the era of COVID-19. Some expressed hope that the availability of COVID-19 vaccines would soon bring the pandemic to an end.
Richard Stone, a 71-year-old attending the convention, said he has had his first vaccination and plans to get the second one soon. He said he believes the vaccines are safe and will be effective.
Stone also said he believes former President Donald Trump did a good job expediting the development and approval of vaccines for COVID-19.
“He did an outstanding job as far as I know,” Stone said.
Anthony Meads, 45, said he wears a mask but doesn’t plan to get vaccinated. He said he already has had COVID-19 and doesn’t believe he needs to receive the vaccine.