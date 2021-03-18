Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Cloudy in the morning with scattered thunderstorms developing later in the day. A few storms may be severe. High 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.