Three Republican candidates are running in the May 17 primary for two spots on the November ballot for at-large county commissioner.
Incumbent Barry Overman is seeking a second four-year term. He’s joined on the primary ballot by fellow Republicans Carl Witten and Wayne Parker. Democrat Charles Jordan is the other at-large incumbent and faces no opposition in the Democratic primary.
Overman, 53, is retired as the deputy chief of the Elizabeth City Fire Department and is now a division chief with the N.C. State Fire Marshal’s Office. Before winning election to the Board of Commissioners four years ago, he served two terms on the ECPPS Board of Education from 2010-18.
Witten, 73, retired from Sentara Healthcare in 2019 and has never held elected office.
Parker, 66, is retired from Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Parks and Recreation. He ran unsuccessfully for the Board of Education in 1978 and 1982.
The Daily Advance recently asked each candidate a series of questions about their candidacy and priorities. Their answers follow.
TDA: Why are you running for county commissioner?
Overman: “I have been involved in some type of service to my community all of my adult life. From joining my local volunteer fire department in 1987, serving the Elizabeth City Fire Department for 30 years, the ECPPS school board for eight years, numerous local and state organizations and boards and serving in my local church.
“Helping people and our community be a better place to live is very satisfying to me. My Christian faith drives me to be a better servant in everything that I do.”
Witten: “My wife and I moved to Elizabeth City five years ago and we have fallen in love with this area. A year and a half ago, we started a weekly prayer meeting in our home to pray for our nation, state, county, city and the churches in our area. One thing we have been praying for is that our governing bodies would turn back to the Biblical foundations that our country was founded on at all levels.
“I believe God said through many people and circumstances that if you really want that, then you need to get involved. The two county commissioner at-large seats were what was available, so that is where I am starting.”
Parker: “The county hired a firm to come down here to do the revaluation and they didn’t look at all the properties properly and the values went up 30 percent. I don’t think that firm did a good job. That is one thing that prompted me to run.”
TDA: In July 2020 the Board of Commissioners voted 4-3 to remove the Confederate monument from the county courthouse and a year later voted to place it on private property in the county. That move has been delayed by legal proceedings. Do you support the board’s decision to move the monument? If elected, and if the monument has not been moved at that time, would you support keeping the monument where it is or adhere to the decision to move it to private property?
Parker: “No, the board should not have voted to move it because it is part of our history. It is a historical marker and it is appropriate for it to be at the courthouse. I support keeping it right where it is.”
Witten: “The monument was constructed to honor those who died in the Civil War from Pasquotank County, many who did not have individual graves. Many of those who died are ancestors of current Pasquotank County residents. Former residents voted to erect that monument and donated their money to make it happen. We would be dishonoring those former residents to remove it. Would you want someone to remove your grandparents’ or great-grandparents’ grave markers because they didn’t like that is part of the history of Pasquotank?
“When much of American history is being rewritten, I want to preserve the memories and legacies of our Pasquotank County ancestors and predecessors. It was not, and is not, a symbol of slavery or racism, it is basically a large gravestone. I have been told it could cost as much as $28,000 or more to move it. That money could be better utilized in other projects.”
Overman: “I would support the decision to move the monument to private property. As I have said before, I appreciate the history that it represents as it has shaped our country into what it is today. We learn from our past so that we don’t repeat it.
“However, I don’t believe changing the location of the monument changes any historical aspects that it represents. The courthouse grounds should be a place of neutral observance, showing no bias or representation of anything that could be considered a bias.
“Therefore, moving it to private property preserves the historic value of it while also removing any issues that one might relate to unfairness or inequality.”
TDA: When Sentara Albemarle Medical Center moves into its planned new hospital across town sometime in 2024 it will vacate the current county-owned hospital. What would you like to see happen to the county-owned property?
Witten: “I would propose that we research the possibility that the facility be repurposed somehow to accommodate the COA Health Sciences Simulation Lab. If that is not feasible then we should possibly consolidate a lot of county entities there. Or possibly renovate-repurpose it into housing accommodations and service facilities for veterans, the homeless and/or disabled.”
Parker: “We need to give it to COA for nursing training. We should also have a free health clinic once a month. We could also move the health department out there. The county should have a say-so of what goes in there.”
Overman: “It’s a prime piece of property that has significant value to the county and community. While it’s too early to make definite plans for the property, a strategic study of the potential of the building and grounds will determine whether the building can be renovated for a number of potential uses. Otherwise, the location alone provides for a number of great opportunities.”
TDA: College of the Albemarle is planning to build a new Health Sciences Simulation Lab at its campus in the city at an estimated cost of around $13 million. One commissioner has previously stated that the county should bear “most of the construction costs.” Do you think the county should fund most of the cost for the project and if so, why?
Overman: “College of the Albemarle, as well as ECSU and Mid-Atlantic (Christian University) are graduating students to new and exciting careers. What COA has been able to do with the nursing and health programs alone is amazing. With current construction costs much higher than recent years, there will have to be a tremendous amount of time and effort put into determining costs in general. We will work diligently to ensure ‘we get the most bang for our buck,’ as they say. As I have always and will continue to do, is determine what is best for all of Pasquotank County and its residents, and then make an informed decision at that time with regards to funding.”
Witten: I refer back to the possible repurposing of the current SAMC facility at a much lesser cost than $13 million, I would think.
“If that is not possible, and it is necessary to construct a brand new facility, I am in favor of the county paying our fair share. But I am not sure why the county should take on the lion’s share. I am in favor of collaborating with federal, state and corporate entities to assist in raising the necessary funds.”
Parker: “No, the county should not fund it because it goes back to my plan to give the (county-owned) hospital to COA to use it for nursing training. They (COA) would have to bear the cost of any renovations.”