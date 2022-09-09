MANTEO — Former Currituck commissioner and current county school board candidate Paul O’Neal will find out Monday night if he’ll be going to the N.C. Legislature to fill a vacant seat for the next several months.
Republican officials from the four counties in the 6th House District will gather at the Virginia Tillett Community Center Monday at 6:30 p.m. to nominate someone to fill the district’s vacant House seat, and right now O’Neal appears to be the only candidate.
“I haven’t heard of anyone (else)” seeking the seat, O’Neal said when asked Friday. “But you never know. Someone could show up and put forward another candidate.”
O’Neal, who’s been invited to attend the meeting and expects to address the gathered top GOP leaders, said he’s just “hoping for a positive outcome.”
If O’Neal is the nominee of House District 6 Republican leaders from Currituck, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties, he’ll be on track to fill the seat vacated by Bobby Hanig’s resignation late last month.
Hanig resigned the 6th House District seat Aug. 29 after he was sworn in to fill the vacancy in the 1st Senate District created by the resignation of former state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, on July 31. Steinburg resigned after losing his re-election bid in the May GOP primary; he plans to take a job as a lobbyist once his six-month “cooling off” period ends. Under state law, former lawmakers are prohibited from lobbying their ex-colleagues for six months after leaving office.
Hanig was appointed to the Senate vacancy under a process similar to one GOP leaders in the 6th House District will be following on Monday. The only difference is, GOP leaders from 11 counties voted on his nomination.
If O’Neal is the GOP leaders’ choice to fill the 6th District vacancy, his nomination will then go to Gov. Roy Cooper who will have seven days to approve the decision. If Cooper doesn’t act on the nomination, O’Neal’s appointment will automatically take effect. Cooper cannot veto the local GOP’s decision.
O’Neal likely would then be sworn in by the end of the week after next. He will serve until December when the next General Assembly is sworn in and new districts approved earlier this year take effect. Currituck County will move to the 1st House District which is currently represented by state Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, who is running unopposed for re-election in November.
O’Neal has said winning appointment to the state House seat won’t affect his campaign for the Currituck Board of Education. O’Neal, a 20-year member of the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees, is seeking the open Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck school board currently held by Karen Etheridge, who is not seeking re-election. His opponent in the Nov. 8 non-partisan election is Dana Parker of Aydlett.