MANTEO — Former Currituck commissioner and current county school board candidate Paul O’Neal will find out Monday night if he’ll be going to the N.C. Legislature to fill a vacant seat for the next several months.

Republican officials from the four counties in the 6th House District will gather at the Virginia Tillett Community Center Monday at 6:30 p.m. to nominate someone to fill the district’s vacant House seat, and right now O’Neal appears to be the only candidate.