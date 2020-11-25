Republican elected officials and party leaders in the area mostly back President Donald Trump’s refusal to make a formal concession in the 2020 presidential election.
Camden County Commissioner Clayton Riggs is in no hurry to see the president concede to former Vice President Joe Biden — even though the transition to the Democratic challenger’s administration is finally getting underway three weeks after the election.
“I am not in favor of conceding. I believe the ballot spikes and computer manipulation is enough to warrant further investigation,” Riggs said, an apparent reference to the large number of mail-in ballots counted for Biden and the unproven claims by Trump and some of his GOP allies that actual votes cast for Trump were switched to Biden.
Riggs noted that Democrats pursued an investigation of possible Russian collusion in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign for nearly the entire four years of his presidency. He also noted that the Democratic House impeached Trump over similar allegations in the final year of his presidency.
“So now we cannot even be heard?” Riggs asked. “What is fair for one side is also fair for both sides. At least find out the truth — something often overlooked these days.”
Patti Kersey, the GOP chairwoman of the Chowan Board of Commissioners, noted that the Trump administration, through the General Services Administration, has opened the door for the transition to Biden’s presidency to begin.
“Which I think is the right thing to do,” she said.
In a sense, the GSA action means that a formal concession from Trump is now essentially a formality.
“On the other hand, I like that he is making sure that all off the (electoral) processes are right,” she said.
Kersey said a number of questions remain in key battleground states.
“We need to feel confident that every legal vote has been counted,” Kersey said. “I think it’s very important because 71 million people voted for (the president).”
But at a “certain point” Trump will surely concede, she believes.
“The certain point will come shortly,” Kersey said. “I think he will concede formally when the time comes.”
George Hague, chairman of the Pasquotank Republican Party, noted as did Kersey that Trump has notified GSA to work with Biden’s campaign on the transition to a Biden presidency.
But Trump should not feel pressure to concede, Hague said.
“President Trump deserves allowing the legal process to proceed after suffering four years of one hoax after another,” Hague said. “The news media does not select our presidents but our electors do.”