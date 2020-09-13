While total voter registration in area counties remains basically unchanged compared to the 2016 general election, the number of registered Republicans in the region has increased by 15 percent the last four years, up 3,041 voters to 23,368.
The number of registered Democrats in the five counties, meanwhile, has decreased by 19 percent, declining by 5,612 voters. In 2016, there 29,644 registered Democrats in the five counties. Now, there are only 24,032.
The number of unaffiliated voters, meanwhile, jumped by 2,668 to 28,038, an 11% increase.
In November 2016, Pasquotank had 13,564 registered Democrats but that number has dropped 16%, or 2,190 voters, to 11,374. The number of registered Republicans in the county has jumped 10% since 2016 to 6,565 voters.
Unaffiliated voters in Pasquotank number 9,635, an increase of 8% from four years ago.
The number of registered Republicans in Currituck has jumped 25% to 8,467 since the 2016 election. There are 3,564 registered Democrats in Currituck, a drop of 15% since the last presidential election. Unaffiliated voters in the county number 8,866, an increase of 13% from four years ago.
Currituck GOP Chairman Rene Moseley Etheridge attributes the increase of registered Republicans to growth in the county and Democrats switching party affiliation.
“We have a lot of new neighborhoods in the county and a lot of the people moving in are Republicans, and that is fabulous news,” Etheridge said. “A lot of Democrats are no longer aligned with what the Democratic Party stands for today. The Democratic Party of 40 years ago is not the Democratic Party of today.”
The number of registered Democrats in Camden has dropped by 734 voters to 1,766. Registered Republicans now number 2,722, an increase of 380. Unaffiliated Camden voters number 3,336, up from 2,799 four years ago.
The number of registered Democrats in Chowan has dropped by 953 voters since 2016 to 4,152. There are currently 2,762 Republicans in the county, up 152 from four years ago. Unaffiliated voters number 3,066, up 413 voters from 2016.
The number of registered Democrats in Perquimans has dropped by 1,120 voters in 2016 to 3,176. Republicans in the county number 2,853, up 182 from four years ago. Unaffiliated voters have dropped by 50 to 3,135.