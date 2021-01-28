The Pasquotank Republican Party has chosen Jonathan Meads to succeed his late father on the county Board of Commissioners.
Frankie Meads, 77, died on Jan. 13, just a little over two months after the Republican was re-elected to a third four-year term for the Southern Outside District seat on the Board of Commissioners.
State law requires that Meads’ replacement also be a Republican and that the board’s current members — four Democrats and two Republicans — must approve the county party’s selection.
The board will take that vote at its Monday meeting, and if the board votes to seat Jonathan Meads the 42-year-old building contractor will be immediately sworn in.
Jonathan Meads said he had been thinking about entering public service the past few years and that “quite a few people” encouraged him to seek his father’s seat. A Facebook page “Appoint Jonathan Meads Commissioner” was created last week and has almost 300 likes.
Frankie Meads was a strong advocate of efficient government and low taxes and Jonathan Meads said he will also bring conservative principles to the board if his nomination is approved.
“That’s my goal,” Jonathan Meads said. “I don’t want to raise taxes and I want to keep the (county) debt as low as possible.”
Republican Commissioner Sean Lavin said that Jonathan Meads will do an “excellent job” as a commissioner.
“I look forward to serving with him, and I am excited for him,” Lavin said. “When I voted differently from Frankie, I usually got a phone call from Jonathan. I know that he will stand firm in his beliefs and will bring his values into his decisions for the county. A lot of those will be what his dad did.”
Board Chairman Lloyd Griffin, a Democrat, wouldn’t speculate on how the full board will vote on appointing Jonathan Meads but said that the current board members all “had a lot of respect for his dad.”