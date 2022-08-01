Residents of the 1st Senate District could be without representation in Raleigh for almost a month following the resignation of state Sen. Bob Steinburg on Sunday.
Steinburg, R-Chowan, announced last month that he would be stepping down July 31 to become a lobbyist when the General Assembly convenes in January. State law requires former legislators to have a six-month "cooling off" period — be out of office — before beginning lobbying activities.
The Republican executive committees from each of the 11 counties in the 1st Senate District are scheduled to select Steinburg’s replacement on Aug. 18 in Edenton. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper then has to sign off on the selection, who would serve until December.
State Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, announced his intention to seek the seat shortly after Steinburg’s announcement. On Monday, he said he has not heard of any other candidates seeking the post.
“All 11 counties have to get together and put forward their nomination,” Hanig said. “I don’t believe there is another candidate, but you never know.”
Hanig is currently running for the 3rd Senate District seat and will face Democrat Valerie Jordan of Warren County in November. The 10-county district includes Currituck and Camden counties following redistricting.
The current 1st Senate District Steinburg represents includes Camden, Chowan, Currituck, Dare, Gates, Hertford, Hyde, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell, and Washington counties.
The new 1st Senate District, which includes Pasquotank, Perquimans, Washington, Chowan, Dare, Hyde, Pamlico and Carteret counties, will be represented by state Sen. Norm Sanderson, R-Pamlico, who defeated Steinburg in the May 17 Republican primary. Both Sanderson and Steinburg were placed in the new district as a result of legislative redistricting.
Each GOP executive committee member from each of the 11 counties that attends the meeting is eligible to vote. Each local party has between six and 10 executive committee members on average.
Currituck GOP Chairwoman Rene Etheridge said that the local parties should receive an official notification of the meeting later this week. She said state GOP Chairman Michael Whatley will also attend the Aug. 18 meeting.
“I haven’t received anything official but I was told (Sunday) it would be August 18 at the Historic Courthouse in Edenton,” Etheridge said. “Only those people that are on an executive committee have a vote.”
Etheridge said she has asked state GOP party officials for the privilege of nominating Hanig for the post. She said that Dare GOP vice-chair Carole Warnecki will second Hanig’s nomination.
Etheridge said the Currituck GOP is planning to make the 3rd Senate District race a priority in the fall. She said the county needs to turn out Republicans to help Hanig in a district that voted 52% to 48% for President Joe Biden over former President Donald Trump in 2020.
“Bobby is going to have to have a lot of voters turn out from Currituck,” Etheridge said. “We hope that it will give him the push that he needs.”
If Hanig is appointed to the Senate seat then a separate process will begin to fill his state House seat, which includes Currituck, Dare, Hyde and Pamlico counties.
Former Currituck Commissioner Paul O’Neal has said he is interested in filling the 6th District House seat.
O’Neal, a 20-year member of the College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees, is seeking the open Poplar Branch seat on the Currituck school board currently held by Karen Etheridge, who is not seeking re-election. His opponent in the Nov. 8 non-partisan election is Dana Parker of Aydlett.
In a newsletter mailed to constituents last week, Steinburg said that his legislative assistant Ed Stiles is working until the end of the year and that people can contact the office at 919-715-8293 for help with issues.