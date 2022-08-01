Residents of the 1st Senate District could be without representation in Raleigh for almost a month following the resignation of state Sen. Bob Steinburg on Sunday.

Steinburg, R-Chowan, announced last month that he would be stepping down July 31 to become a lobbyist when the General Assembly convenes in January. State law requires former legislators to have a six-month "cooling off" period — be out of office — before beginning lobbying activities.