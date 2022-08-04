valerie jordan

A poll commissioned by a Republican-aligned political action committee finds two local Democrats leading their Republican opponents in a pair of key General Assembly races in the region.

The Washington D.C.-based GOPAC finds that state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, leads GOP candidate Bill Ward in the 5th District state House race while Democrat Valerie Jordan leads Republican state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, in the 3rd District state Senate race.