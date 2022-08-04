A poll commissioned by a Republican-aligned political action committee finds two local Democrats leading their Republican opponents in a pair of key General Assembly races in the region.
The Washington D.C.-based GOPAC finds that state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford, leads GOP candidate Bill Ward in the 5th District state House race while Democrat Valerie Jordan leads Republican state Rep. Bobby Hanig, R-Currituck, in the 3rd District state Senate race.
The pollsters contacted 300 likely general election voters in each of the two districts June 2-6. The two races are among 15 General Assembly races GOPAC polled.
Republicans need to pick up three House sears and two Senate seats in November to gain a super-majority in the General Assembly. A supermajority would allow each GOP-led chamber enough votes to override vetoes by Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
In the 5th District House race, the poll shows Hunter leading Ward 41.6% to 34.6% with 23.8% of respondents undecided. In the 3rd Senate District, the poll found that Jordan leads Hanig 48.1% to 42.6% percent with just over 9% undecided.
But the poll does show some good news for both Hanig and Ward.
A generic ballot question was asked before the head-to-head matchup question and it showed in the 5th District House race that voters preferred a generic GOP candidate over a Democratic candidate while 3rd Senate District voters narrowly choose a Democrat over a Republican.
In the 5th House district, a generic GOP candidate led the Democratic candidate 46.1% to 43.6% with 10.3% undecided.
Voters in the 3rd Senate District preferred a generic Democrat over a Republican 46.5% to 45% with 8.5% undecided.
The 5th District includes Pasquotank, Camden, Gates and Hertford counties. Camden was added to the district during last year’s redistricting, making it slightly less favorable for Democrats.
Hunter, of Ahoskie, is seeking a fifth two-year term. He defeated GOP challenger Donald Kirkland in November 2020, garnering 57% of the vote to Kirkland’s 43%.
Ward, a retired lieutenant with the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, defeated Kirkland by nearly 1,800 votes in the May 17 primary, garnering 68% of all ballots cast to Kirkland’s 32%.
The addition of GOP-leaning Camden through redistricting, however, makes the 5th District more competitive this year. State Rep. Ed Goodwin, R-Chowan, whose district in 2020 then included Camden, defeated his Democratic challenger there by 2,688 votes.
Hunter was pleased to have a 7-point lead in the race but said he expects a competitive race in the fall. He attributed the difference between the head-to-head results and the generic results to support from GOP voters.
“I believe that everybody needs to be represented, and not just one group,” Hunter said. “Working together works and that is what I have tried to do as a legislator. I listen to both sides and work for everybody to make our region better.”
Ward said his campaign is just now gearing up for a push to November. He noted the poll's high margin of error of 5.7% and the large number of undecided voters. He also noted that the economy, especially high inflation, is a top issue among voters and that should benefit his campaign.
“With a margin of error that big you can’t put a lot of confidence into the poll,” Ward said. “I’m feeling confident about the campaign. We a really getting ready to crank up the campaign now that summer is just about over. We are going to go out and shake a lot of hands around the counties in the district. We want to make life better for people here in our district.”
Surprisingly, the poll found Ward with higher name recognition than Hunter. The poll found that 45.8 percent of respondents had never heard of Hunter while 41.1 percent had never heard of Ward.
In the 3rd District Senate race, Currituck's Hanig and Jordan, of Warren County, are facing off for the right to represent 10 counties: Currituck, Camden, Hertford, Gates, Tyrrell, Northampton, Bertie, Martin, Halifax and Warren.
Jordan, a member of the N.C. Department of Transportation Board, defeated incumbent state Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, D-Bertie, in the May 17 Democratic primary. Bazemore currently represents some of the newly reconfigured 3rd District.
On paper, the Hanig-Jordan race looks to lean Democrat based on the 2020 election. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump 52 percent to 48 percent in the 10-county district.
The poll found that Jordan had a higher name recognition than Hanig. It found that 56.7 percent of voters had never heard of Hanig while only 48.5 percent had not heard of Jordan.
The poll also showed a basic dead heat in the U.S. Senate race between Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd and Democrat Cheri Beasley, a former chief justice of the state Supreme Court. Beasley led Budd 46% to 45.3% in the 5th House District while Budd led 46.6% to 46.5% in the 3rd Senate District.
The economy and crime were listed as the top two issues in both districts. Health care ranked third in the 3rd Senate District while education was third in the 5th House district.