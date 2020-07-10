Charles Gordon, an Elizabeth City businessman and philanthropist who was instrumental in the founding of College of The Albemarle, has died.
COA Board of Trustees Chairman Marion Harris remembered Gordon Thursday as one of the key people in the founding of the college.
“He was one of the driving forces to get COA started,” Harris said.
Harris said Gordon served on the education committee of the Elizabeth City Chamber of Commerce, and that committee worked diligently to get the college up and running.
“He and they had a vision of what the community college could be,” Harris said.
Now, 60 years later, the college has grown and lived up to that vision in remarkable ways, he said.
Harris noted that the N.C. General Assembly passed a bill paving the way for community colleges in 1957, and then in 1960 local citizens voted to establish COA.
Gordon was the first chairman of the COA Board of Trustees and continued to support the college over the years, Harris said.
COA issued a statement about Gordon’s legacy Thursday afternoon, calling him a “founding father” of the college.
“His dedication and vision have provided educational opportunities to countless students in our community, and we are grateful for the legacy Mr. Gordon left behind,” the statement reads. “As we celebrate the 60th anniversary of our charter in 2020, we are thankful for Mr. Gordon and the other men and women who had the foresight to create the first community college in North Carolina.”
Judge Herbert W. Small recounted how Gordon helped establish the community college.
“He was a prime mover in creating the College of The Albemarle and he was the one who suggested the name,” Small said. “He thought it would be great to have a college that covered the region and not just the county.”
COA has a seven-county service area that includes Pasquotank, Camden, Perquimans, Chowan, Currituck, Dare and Gates counties. It in fact has the largest service territory of any community college in the state.
“He was from the beginning a big supporter of (COA),” Small said.
Small recalled that Eldon Aydlett was serving in the state Senate at the time the community college bill was passed. Aydlett made a number of speeches in the Elizabeth City area pitching the idea of Pasquotank County hosting the state’s first community college.
Gordon took Aydlett’s suggestion to heart and acted on it, Small said.
“Charles Gordon picked up the torch and carried it and made sure that it came to fruition,” he said.
Small said he and Gordon spent about an hour one day within the past year reminiscing about the founding of the community college.
“He and I were talking about that six or eight months ago,” he said.
Another contribution Gordon made in the community was helping people with serious illnesses get medical treatment at Duke Medical Center, Small said.
“He was very civic-minded,” Small said.
Gordon also used a crane from his company to hoist high a large American Flag for the N.C. Potato Festival and other community events and a lighted Christmas tree during the Christmas season.
Small said that he and Gordon grew up a block apart and were lifelong friends.
“We have lost a great citizen and a great promoter of the community,” Small said.
Local attorney L.P. “Tony” Hornthal described Gordon as among the last of a core group of leaders who helped move Elizabeth City forward following World War II.
“Charles was all his life a very forward-looking leader in the community,” Hornthal said. “He was a delightful man. He had a wonderful sense of humor and didn’t take himself too seriously.”
Gordon was community-minded in a very unselfish kind of way, Hornthal added.
“I don’t think he ever had any ambitions for himself at all,” he said. “He was more comfortable as a behind-the-scenes leader.”
Hornthal said Gordon continued to be a strong supporter of COA.
“He will be missed,” Hornthal said.