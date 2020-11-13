Gov. Roy Cooper announced on Friday that the state is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible in the July shooting death of 9-year-old Makiia Slade in Chowan County.
The state’s contribution brings the total in reward money to $15,000, after state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, announced in September a group of concerned citizens were offering a $5,000 reward in the case.
Makiia Slade was killed July 24 when she was struck by bullets fired into a vehicle being driven by her mother, Shatory Hunter Slade.
Shatory Slade, who was 30 at the time, also was shot and was critically injured in the attack. She was transported to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment and later released.
No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Makiia was a rising fourth-grader at D.F. Walker Elementary School. In August, more than 200 people attended a candlelight vigil to remember her, and in September a boat parade on the Albemarle Sound aimed to honor Makiia, and to keep the community’s focus on her death.
The shooting occurred around 10:15 p.m., Friday, July 24, and investigators suspect more than one person shot at Slade’s vehicle.
According to the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office, Shatory Slade was driving south on U.S. Highway 17 when several gunshots fired from a passing vehicle struck Slade’s vehicle near the West Queen Street interchange.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Chowan County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 482-8484 or the State Bureau of Investigation at (919) 662-4500.