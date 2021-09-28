When Erik Hooks announced his impending retirement as N.C. Department of Public Safety Secretary in July, state Rep. Howard Hunter said Elizabeth City Public Safety Director Eddie Buffaloe indicated to him that he would be interested in the position.
Hunter, D-Hertford, quickly called Cooper to recommend Buffaloe for the job. Cooper called Hunter Tuesday morning, saying that he was going to appoint Buffaloe as head of DPS.
“I’ve been working hard for that because that would be big for northeastern North Carolina,” Hunter said. “The governor called today and told me he was going to take my recommendation. I was thrilled.’’
Hunter said people in the governor’s office were impressed with the way Buffaloe handled the city’s response in aftermath of the fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. by three Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office deputies last April.
“They said he did an excellent job with what happened in Elizabeth City with the Andrew Brown murder,” Hunter said. “They think highly of him. I don’t think anybody else in the state is more perfect than Eddie for the job.”
In a press release Cooper said Buffaloe's experience, vision, leadership, management skills and strong law enforcement credentials "make him ready for this critically important role" as DPS secretary.
"As an officer, he has walked the beat on our streets and in our prisons and as a Chief of Police his leadership has shown that he understands the importance of building trust between law enforcement and the communities they serve," Cooper said.
Buffaloe said in the release he was "humbled“ by Cooper's decision to appoint him to head the DPS.
“As a former correctional officer, NC Guardsman, and current law enforcement executive I am excited to rejoin the DPS correctional staff, members of the National Guard family, and other stakeholders along with our state law enforcement agencies in order to work and collaborate with our local law enforcement partners across the state to keep North Carolina safe," he said.
Buffaloe couldn't be reached for additional comment Tuesday.
Mayor Bettie Parker said she is not surprised by Buffaloe’s appointment, calling it a great honor for the city’s long-time police chief who was named city public safety director by City Manager Montre Freeman earlier this year. City Council named Buffaloe acting city manager last month after placing Freeman on administrative leave with pay. Neither councilors nor Parker have said why Freeman was placed on administrative leave.
“In my opinion, (Buffaloe) has always been destined to achieve great things,” Parker said. “(Buffaloe’s) qualifications and personality are second to none.”
Mayor Pro Tem Johnnie Walton said he heard of Buffaloe's appointment by Cooper earlier on Tuesday. He said it’s tough for the city to lose its law enforcement official but a good move professionally for Buffaloe.
“It’s big promotion and a great promotion,” Walton said. “Hopefully while he is there he will look over to the east side of the state and look out for us.”
First Ward City Councilor Jeannie Young said she heard that Buffaloe had an eye on the DPS position.
“I wish him well and I am happy for him,” Young said.
State Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, said that he has worked well with Buffaloe in the past and looks forward to continuing that relationship.
Steinburg, who has been pushing for prison reform in the state, noted Buffaloe’s background in corrections as well as his tenure as city police chief when four corrections workers were killed at the Pasquotank Correctional Institution during an escape attempt in October 2017.
“With Chief Buffaloe being familiar with what happened at Pasquotank, he has more awareness of prison issues than some other appointees might have had because he has seen it first hand,” Steinburg said. “Chief Buffaloe has always been accessible to me and my office and has always returned our calls in a very timely fashion. I wish him the best.’’
Camden Sheriff Kevin Jones congratulated Buffaloe on his new appointment and said he was happy for him.
"It's definitely a great accomplishment," Jones said. "I wish him well."
Jones, who is a retired N.C. state trooper, said he hopes Buffaloe's familiarity with northeastern North Carolina can benefit the needs of local law enforcement. For example, Jones said he hopes Buffaloe can help address shortfalls in the number of Highway Patrol officers assigned to this region. Additional state troopers would benefit all surrounding sheriff's offices, Jones said.
The sheriff also said that Buffaloe way always helpful and willing to assist his office.
Multimedia Editor Chris Day contributed to this report.