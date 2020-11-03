RALEIGH — Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper defeated his Republican challenger on Tuesday while Republicans fared better in other races at the top of the ticket.
Cooper beat Lt. Gov. Dan Forest with 51 percent of the vote to Forest's 47 percent, while Republican U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis defeated Democrat Cal Cunningham with 49 percent of the vote to 47 percent, according to complete but unofficial totals from the state Board of Elections.
President Donald J. Trump narrowly defeated Democrat Joe Biden in North Carolina with about 50 percent of the vote compared to Biden's 48.6 percent. The national race between the two was undecided late Tuesday.
Republicans also pulled off victories in North Carolina in the race for lieutenant governor with a victory by Mark Robinson and in all three races for the state Supreme Court with victories by Paul Newby, Phil Berger and Tamara Barringer.
Democrats flipped two open U.S. House seats that they had been favored to win while Republicans defended two seats that had turned into competitive races, leaving the state's congressional delegation with an 8-5 split in favor of the GOP.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, Republican of Greenville, won the 3rd District race with 63 percent of the vote over Democratic challenger Daryl Farrow of Trenton. U.S. Rep. G.K. Butterfield, Democrat of Wilson, won the 1st District race, defeating Republican Sandy Smith of Winterville with 54 pecent of the vote to Smith's 46 percent.
Cooper has often been reluctant to criticize President Donald Trump. He has been generally praised for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
However, some complained he was slow to reopen K-12 public schools and certain parts of the economy. Forest often criticized the shuttering of small businesses, including bars, bowling alleys and gyms.
Cooper had banked on the support of voters who approved of his handling of the coronavirus, while Forest had aimed to appeal to business owners and K-12 public school parents dissatisfied with the state’s slow reopening.
The race attracted attention from outside groups, which spent millions to shape voter attitudes, and was among a few being closely watched nationwide.
Cooper took in more than $17 million between July 1 and Oct. 17, with over $11 million being given by political party committees and $281,000 coming from other political committees, according to the campaign’s latest quarterly report filed with the State Board of Elections.
Forest raised a substantially smaller $4 million during the same July 1 to Oct. 17 period. The campaign filing shows $532,000 came from political party committees and nearly $100,000 from other political committees.
In North Carolina, Cooper avoided the physical campaign cycle this election, instead choosing to participate in a small number of virtual gatherings. Supporters of the mild-mannered Democrat believe he’s responsibly prioritized public safety.
“I think Roy Cooper’s doing a great job,” said Ryan Commedo, a Fayetteville resident who took part in early, in-person voting. “He’s handling everything with the coronavirus and giving updates that we don’t get from the president. I think he cares about the people.”
Forest had hosted several large in-person events with little to no mask wearing or physical separation between attendees. The lieutenant governor had called for a more aggressive reopening of businesses and schools and vowed to immediately repeal the statewide mask mandate Cooper enacted in response to rising coronavirus cases.