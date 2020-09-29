The N.C. Retired Governmental Employees Association will host a series of virtual candidate forums for gubernatorial, Lt. governor and state treasurer starting Thursday.
The gubernatorial forum between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican challenger Lt. Gov. Dan Forest will be held at 11 a.m. Both candidates will answer questions from moderators and citizens. Then at 11:30 a.m., Cooper will have a 30-minute question-and-answer session.
The forums for state treasurer will begin with Democratic challenger Ron Chatterji fielding questions at 2 p.m., followed by GOP incumbent Dale Folwell at 2:30 p.m.
Lt. governor candidates Mark Robinson, a Republican, and Yvonne Lewis Holley, a Democrat, will take questions on Tuesday. Robinson will go first at 11 a.m., followed by Holley at 11:30 a.m.
The forums are free and open to the public. Register at https://ncrgea.com/candidates-forum. You will receive an email notification and link the day of the forum.