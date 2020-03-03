RALEIGH — A person in North Carolina has tested positive for the fast-spreading coronavirus, the governor said Tuesday, making the state at least the 15th to report a case of the virus.
Gov. Roy Cooper said at a news conference that the person from Wake County tested positive for the COVID-19 virus after traveling to Washington and visiting a long-term care facility where there is an outbreak in that state.
“The person is doing well and is in isolation at home,” Cooper said.
Mandy Cohen, the state’s secretary of Health and Human Services, said the person returned to North Carolina on a plane and officials are informing others on the flight and working to trace other contacts the person may have had.
North Carolina health officials conducted the test and are also sending a sample to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further confirmation.
The number of cases in the U.S. overall has risen past 100 in at least 15 states, with 27 in Washington. At least nine people have died.
“I know that people are worried about this virus, and I want to assure North Carolinians our state is prepared,” Cooper said. “Our task force and state agencies are working closely with local health departments, health care providers and others.”