...INCREASED FIRE DANGER FOR NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA FROM MIDDAY
THROUGH THIS EVENING...
Westerly winds will increase to around 15 mph today, with gusts as
high as 25 mph. These breezy conditions, in tandem with
temperatures warming into the mid 70s and already dry fuels, will
lead to a period of elevated fire danger from midday through this
evening.
Residents are urged to exercise caution if handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses,
dead leaves, and other tree litter that ignite will have the
potential to spread fire quickly.
Gov't meetings: Albemarle Commission board to meet today
The Currituck Board of Education will meet for a work session on the J.P. Knapp Early College campus today at 4 p.m. The board’s regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission offices in Hertford today at 6 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford today at 5 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the meeting room of the Camden Public Library on Thursday, April 27, beginning with a closed Session at 6 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m.