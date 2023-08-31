Weather Alert

This product covers CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE **TROPICAL STORM IDALIA WILL CONTINUE TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for Eastern Currituck * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Eastern Currituck and Western Currituck * STORM INFORMATION: - About 370 miles south-southwest of Ocean City MD or about 250 miles south-southwest of Norfolk VA - 33.6N 78.0W - Storm Intensity 60 mph - Movement East-northeast or 75 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Idalia has moved just offshore of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina early this morning and will continue to track east today. Idalia will make its closest approach as it tracks just to the south of Cape Lookout. Tropical storm force wind gusts are expected to develop this morning for coastal and inland Currituck County as well as the Currituck Sound. A Tropical Storm Warning remains in effect for these areas. Additionally, the pressure gradient between Idalia's circulation and high pressure to the north will result in strong winds along the coast, even outside of the Tropical Storm Warning area. Strong winds could lead to downed trees and scattered power outages. Strong onshore winds are expected to lead to areas of minor to moderate coastal flooding. Heavy rain bands from Idalia will continue to move across the area through early this evening. There will likely be a sharp rainfall gradient across the local area as high pressure over the Great Lakes builds south and east today. 2 to 4 inches of rainfall is forecast near and south of the Virginia North Carolina border. This includes what has already fallen. Locally higher amounts are possible, especially along and south of the Virginia North Carolina border where a Flood Watch remains in effect. Dangerous marine conditions are expected today into early Friday due to the strong winds. Seas build to 7 to 12 feet on today and remain elevated into Saturday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across CURRITUCK COUNTY NC, and coastal areas of SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, especially if soils are saturated. Some roadway signs will sustain damage. - A few roads will be impassable from debris. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * SURGE: Protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited impacts across SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA and NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts in this area include: - Widespread storm surge flooding of vulnerable areas will result in an elevated threat of property damage to homes and businesses near the waterfront and shoreline. - Sections of low-lying vulnerable roads, parking lots and property will likely become flooded. Driving conditions could become dangerous in places where flooding covers the road. - Moderate to severe beach erosion is likely, including heavy surf possibly breaching dunes, especially in vulnerable locations. Strong and dangerous rip currents are likely. - Minor to moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers is likely. A few small craft broken away from moorings. Elsewhere across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE, little to no impact is anticipated. * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. Potential impacts include: - Flooding from heavy rainfall may prompt evacuations and rescues - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen, with swift currents, and overspill their banks. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures and/or weaken foundations. Some areas may experience areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures are expected. Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible limited impacts across FAR SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA. * TORNADOES: Little to no impacts are anticipated at this time across CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA...AND THE LOWER MARYLAND EASTERN SHORE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery- powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don't drown! Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see www.readyvirginia.gov, readync.org or mema.maryland.gov - For the latest weather and storm information go to weather.gov/wakefield NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Wakefield VA around 1130 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.