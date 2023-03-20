The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet today at 9 a.m. in Room 100 of Building A on the Elizabeth City campus. The Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Building and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. The President’s Annual Evaluation Ad Hoc Committee will meet Thursday at 10 a.m.

The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet by Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, contact Niaisha Stokley at 252-404-7083.