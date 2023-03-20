...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
EDT TUESDAY...
...FREEZE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 expected tonight.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
Gov't meetings: COA trustee committees to meet this week
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees’ Finance Committee will meet today at 9 a.m. in Room 100 of Building A on the Elizabeth City campus. The Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet Wednesday at 4 p.m. The Building and Grounds Committee will meet Thursday at 9 a.m. The President’s Annual Evaluation Ad Hoc Committee will meet Thursday at 10 a.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet by Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m. To access the meeting, contact Niaisha Stokley at 252-404-7083.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a special called meeting at the county library Friday beginning at 9 a.m. The board will meet in closed session to discuss personnel.
The Camden Board of Commissioners and the Camden Board of Education will hold a joint work session in the Community Room of the Camden Public Library on Wednesday, March 29, at 6 p.m. to discuss construction of the new high school. A closed session to meet with board attorneys will immediately follow the open session.