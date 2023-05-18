...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Gov't meetings: COA trustees will hold annual retreat today at COA-Currituck
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will hold its annual retreat in Building B, Room 209, at COA-Currituck in Barco today from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at 512 South Church St., Hertford, and via Zoom today at 6 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will hold a closed session at J.P. Knapp Early College today at 3 p.m. A work session follows at 4 p.m. The regular board meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse.
The Chowan Board of Commissioners will hold a budget work session in the first floor meeting room of the Public Safety Center in Edenton today from 9 a.m. to noon. The board will hold a closed session at 1 p.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Finance Committee will meet in Room 100 of Building A, Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The board’s Policy, Planning, and Student Success Committee will meet on Wednesday at 4 p.m. and the Building and Grounds Committee will meet on Thursday, May 25, at 9 a.m.