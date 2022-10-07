...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM EDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Gov't meetings: Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in Corolla on Monday
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will meet in the meeting room at the Corolla Library at 1123 Ocean Trail, Corolla, Monday at 9 a.m. The meeting will reconvene in the emergency operations center of the Currituck Public Safety Center in Barco Tuesday at 9 a.m.
The Camden County Tourism Development Authority will meet in the Community Room in the new Camden County Library Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees will meet in Room 208 of Building AE at COA-Elizabeth City Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. Prior to the meeting, the board’s Building and Grounds Committee will meet at 4 p.m. in the president’s boardroom.
The Camden Board of Education will meet for a closed session in the media center at Camden County High School Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The open session begins at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the new Camden Public Library on Monday, Oct. 17, at 7 p.m. The board will hold a public hearing on the proposed schedules, standards and rules for the 2023 revaluation.