...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central,
south central and southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Gov't meetings: Currituck board to hold budget session Thursday
The College of The Albemarle Board of Trustees Policy, Planning and Student Success Committee will meet in Room 100 of the A Building today at 4 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Commissioners will host a budget session in the boardroom of the Historic Courthouse Thursday at 1 p.m. The board will reconvene on Friday at 9 a.m.
The Perquimans Board of Education will meet with the Perquimans Board of Commissioners for a joint budget work session in the boardroom at the Central Office in Hertford, Monday at 6:30 p.m.
The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the commission offices in Hertford, Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m.
The Northeastern Workforce Development Consortium will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office in Hertford Thursday, April 20, at 5 p.m. Contact: 252-404-7093.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the meeting room of the Camden Public Library on Thursday, April 27, beginning with a closed Session at 6 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m.
The Currituck Board of Education will meet for a work session on the J.P. Knapp Early College campus Thursday, April 20, at 4 p.m. The board's regular meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Historic Currituck Courthouse.
The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m.