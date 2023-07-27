...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM EDT FRIDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values around 105
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 degrees possible.
In addition, overnight heat index values in the urban areas are
not expected to drop below the lower to mid 80s tonight and
Friday night.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and central, east
central, eastern, north central, south central and southeast
Virginia.
* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM Thursday to 10 AM EDT
Friday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Friday morning
through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.
Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.
&&
Weather Alert
