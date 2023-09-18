The Northeastern Workforce Development Board of Directors will meet in person and via Zoom at 101 ARPDC St., Hertford, today at 6 p.m. To attend, contact Niaisha Stokley at 252-404-7083.

The Albemarle Commission Board of Delegates will meet at the Albemarle Commission Office at 512 South Church Street, Hertford, Thursday at 6 p.m.


  