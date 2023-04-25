Gov't meetings: Pasquotank Drainage Committee to meet Tuesday Julian Eure Julian Eure Author email Apr 25, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Pasquotank County Drainage Advisory Committee will meet on the second floor of the Public Safety Building today at 6 p.m.The Elizabeth City-Pasquotank County Tourism Development Authority will meet at the Hampton Inn at 402 Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City, Thursday at 9 a.m.The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the meeting room of the Camden Public Library on Thursday beginning with a closed session at 6 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m.The Pasquotank Board of Elections will meet in the Red Cross auditorium on Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, Tuesday, May 9, at 9 a.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Politics Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest eEditionThe Daily Advance Get The App! Daily Advance Special Editions Eastern Living - March 2023 Albemarle Magazine - Spring 2023 What 2 Watch SENC Magazine - Spring 2023 Progress Edition - 2023 Albemarle Business Directory - 2023 Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 Online Poll Are you mostly optimistic or pessimistic about the future? You voted: Completely pessimistic Mostly pessimistic Neutral Mostly optimistic Completely optimistic Vote View Results Back