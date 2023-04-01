...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM
EDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with
gusts up to 40 kt and very rough waters expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 8 AM to 8 PM EDT Saturday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 8 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO
MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph
expected. Winds may briefly gust to as high as 50 mph this
afternoon into this evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and eastern and
southeast Virginia.
* WHEN...From 8 AM Saturday to midnight EDT Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Gov't meetings: Pasquotank DSS board to meet Monday
The Pasquotank County Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the county DSS agency at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners will hold a Finance Committee meeting in Courtroom C of the Pasquotank Courthouse Monday at 4 p.m. The regular meeting follows at 6 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library Monday at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors. A closed session will precede the meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will hold a budget and finance work session Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Community Room at the Camden Public Library.
The Whalehead Subdivision Improvement Advisory Board will meet in the conference room of the Corolla Library in Corolla Thursday at 11 a.m. The Ocean Sands North and Crown Point Service District for Watershed Improvements Advisory Board will meet in the room at 2 p.m.
The Camden County Board of Education will meet in the meeting room of the Camden Public Library on Thursday, April 27, beginning with a closed Session at 6 p.m. An open session will follow at 7:30 p.m.