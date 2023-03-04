The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m.

The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Commission will meet in Courtroom C of the county courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board’s finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.