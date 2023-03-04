...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and choppy
waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Gov't meetings: Pasqutoank DSS board to meet Monday
The Pasquotank Department of Social Services Board will meet in the conference room at the DSS agency at 709 Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, Monday at 9 a.m.
The Pasquotank Board of Commissioners’ Utilities Commission will meet in Courtroom C of the county courthouse Monday at 3 p.m. The board’s finance committee will meet at 4 p.m. and the board’s regular meeting will be at 6 p.m.
The Camden Board of Commissioners will meet in the boardroom of the Camden Public Library on Monday, starting with a closed session at 6:30 p.m. The board’s regular meeting follows at 7 p.m. The board will also convene as the South Camden Water & Sewer District Board of Directors.
The Camden Board of Education will meet in the media center at Camden County High School on Tuesday starting with a closed session at 6 p.m.
The open session follows at 7:30 p.m. Access the meeting at ccsnc.org.
The Camden Board of Education will hold a closed session in the Camden Public Library to discuss personnel Thursday at 6 p.m.