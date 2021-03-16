Grace Montessori Academy plans to add two additional grades by expanding to a retail space near its current facility next to the Walmart Supercenter in Elizabeth City.
City Council will hold a public hearing March 22 on the school’s request to operate a classroom in a 4,000-square-foot space at 103 Tanglewood Parkway Suite N. The school currently is leasing the space for storage.
If approved by the city, Grace Montessori will add the fifth and sixth grades to its curriculum this fall. The school currently has 25 students in its elementary school program and the proposed additional space can accommodate students in grades 1-6.
Grace Montessori also operates a day care facility at its current location with around 135 children currently enrolled. Owner Jennifer Terranova said the childcare center’s maximum capacity is around 185.
Terranova said Montessori school’s three teachers can handle the new students expected from the expansion but it still plans to hire additional teachers.
“We are looking for more,” Terranova said. “We are looking to hire one or two additional (teachers), but it is not necessary. We don’t run like the (public) school system where there is one teacher per grade. We have mixed-aged classrooms. First through third (grades) run together and then fourth through sixth (grades) run together.”
Terranova said the school will have to add a fire-alarm system and three additional bathrooms to the new location at 103 Tanglewood Parkway. The city’s Planning Commission is recommending that City Council approve the school’s request.
“With the number of children, we have to add additional bathrooms,” Terranova said.
Terranova said she hopes to start using the new space by this summer.
“We have a lot of our stuff over there already,” Terranova said. “We are going to open for summer camp and then start in the fall.’’
Students in the new space would use the same recreational space at school’s current location. Students would exit the rear of the proposed new classroom and use a crosswalk to gain access to the recreational space.
All the programs at Grace Montessori Academy were closed last year from March 20 until Aug. 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While elementary numbers returned to normal classes in August only about a third of the children returned for the childcare programs. But Terranova said those numbers have been steadily increasing since last summer.
“Our enrollment was tremendously reduced but we are now at three-quarters of what they were on the childcare side,” she said.