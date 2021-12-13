The 152 graduates attending Elizabeth City State University’s commencement ceremony got a close-to-home example Saturday of how effective mentoring by a strong mentor can pay off.
Chancellor Karrie M. Dixon told graduates that the ceremony’s keynote speaker, Harry L. Williams, had been her boss when she worked at the University of North Carolina System office. She said Williams, now president and chief executive officer of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, had been a great mentor to her.
“I thank you for believing in me,” Dixon told Williams.
During his remarks to graduates, Williams shared his seven keys to success, two of which are to dream big dreams and then to make plans to bring those dreams to fruition. Williams said he got the keys from his grandmother and they have served him well throughout his life.
His other keys were:
• Always hold onto your faith.
• Stay close to family.
• Maintain a passion that motivates you.
• Always be ready to say “yes.”
• And get up every morning with a positive attitude.
During her remarks to fellow graduates, Senior Class President Jasmine Riddick thanked parents and others in the audience for their support and attendance at Saturday’s ceremony. Riddick said the COVID-19 pandemic had caused “a rough 18 months” but the graduates made it through.
Three top graduates were recognized during Saturday’s ceremony.
Taylor Pierce was honored as The Bearer of the Mace, which is presented to the ECSU graduate who entered the university as a freshman and achieved the highest cumulative grade-point average.
Two graduates — Alexis Harper and Anna Johnson — were honored as The Bearer of the Shield, ECSU’s new honor for the transfer students with the highest cumulative GPA.
“We are proud to announce that ECSU will honor both a Bearer of the Mace and a Bearer of the Shield at each commencement ceremony going forward,” Dixon said in a press release prior to Saturday’s ceremony. “Our transfer students work just as hard as those who join our campus as freshman, and it is important we acknowledge and celebrate their achievements as well.”
Interviewed prior to the ceremony, several graduates discussed their career plans and how the pandemic has affected them.
Frank Bryan Jr. of Plymouth, who graduated with a degree in psychology, said navigating the pandemic has been stressful. He said moving to online classes and having to wear a mask on campus were challenging adjustments, but the economic hardship caused by the pandemic has been equally stressful. He said both of his parents lost their jobs because of the pandemic.
Worst of all, he said, was losing family members to COVID-19 who had been pillars of his family.
He said he chose ECSU because it was close enough for him to remain close to his family and because it was so affordable. In addition, he has a sister and cousin who both attended ECSU and he had a positive view of the institution because of their experience, he said.
Bryan has applied to a master’s program in psychology at N.C. Central University. He wants to pursue a career as a therapist.
Bryan said he also performs his own music and would like to develop innovative approaches to therapy that incorporate music.
Samantha Evans graduated with a degree in interdisciplinary studies after beginning a degree at Florida A&M University three decades ago.
The 53-year-old, an administrative assistant for the city of Elizabeth City Electric Department, said she chose the interdisciplinary studies major because it allowed her to complete her degree while working full-time and fulfilling her responsibilities as a parent.
Evans is a native of Bridgeport, Connecticut, but is married to a native of Elizabeth City and has been here 16 years. She said interdisciplinary studies was a good degree program for a working parent.
“It made it a lot easier to excel,” she said.
Evans said she is excited about the new opportunities open to her now that she’s completed her bachelor’s degree. “I’m moving forward to my master’s (degree),” she said.
Evans said she would like to continue working for the city and believes her degree will open doors for promotions.
Jonathan Post said he’s wanted to be a pilot since he was 7. On Saturday, he earned his degree in aviation science.
Post said he was excited when he learned about ECSU’s aviation science program while he was a student at Pasquotank County High School and realized he could pursue his childhood dream of becoming a pilot while studying here in Elizabeth City.
The instructors at ECSU were great, he said. “They actually sit down and work with you and make sure that you understand the information that is being taught,” Post said.
Post is currently working as a flight instructor at ECSU while seeking to land opportunities with the Air National Guard and United Airlines. Teaching at the university is “a great opportunity,” he said.
Stephanie Johnson, chairwoman of the ECSU Board of Trustees and a 1974 graduate of the university, told graduates, “We are here to celebrate you and all of your accomplishments.”
Sonja P. Nichols of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors led the audience and graduates in shouts of “Hallelujah!”
”I am enthusiastic for all of you,” Nichols said. “I challenge you, graduates, to remain committed to this university.”
Williams also offered congratulations to the graduates and told them, “I want you to get used to people celebrating you.”
”You earned the right to be here today,” Williams said. “No one is giving you anything today.”