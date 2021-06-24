Eddie Graham, an Elizabeth City police detective who made an unsuccessful run for Pasquotank sheriff three years ago, plans to make a second bid next year.
Graham said in a press release Thursday that he plans to formally announce his campaign for sheriff at a press conference Tuesday on the steps of the Pasquotank Courthouse. The event is scheduled for 5 p.m.
Graham won the Democratic nomination for sheriff over several candidates in 2018 but lost the November election to Republican Tommy Wooten, then a sergeant with the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, by 943 votes.
Wooten has already announced his plan to seek re-election to another four-year term next year.
According to a press release, Graham has more than 20 years of experience in law enforcement in both Bertie County and Elizabeth City. He also was a former police commissioner for the town of Lewiston-Woodville.
He also is a member of numerous civic and law enforcement support organizations, his press release states.
This is a developing story.