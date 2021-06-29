Eddie Graham says Pasquotank sheriff's deputies' fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr. in April has nothing to do with his decision to run for Pasquotank County sheriff next year.
Still, Graham, who plans to launch his bid for sheriff on the steps of the Pasquotank Courthouse later today, believes had he been Pasquotank sheriff on April 21, deputies' fatal encounter with Brown "may not have happened the way it happened."
"If I was sheriff, I don't think it would have gone down the way it went down," Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department, said in an interview last week.
Three Pasquotank sheriff's deputies shot and killed Brown, an unarmed man, in his car while attempting to serve drug-related search and arrest warrants at Brown's Perry Street residence April 21. An autopsy showed Brown was hit by two rounds and died from one that struck him in the back of the head.
District Attorney Andrew Womble said last month he would not bring criminal charges against the three deputies because he determined Brown's shooting was justified. Womble said Brown had driven his car toward the deputies, putting their lives in jeopardy.
After being placed on administrative leave following Brown's death, two of the deputies have since returned to work and one has resigned.
Some community leaders, including Pasquotank NAACP President Keith Rivers, have criticized Sheriff Tommy Wooten in the aftermath of Brown's shooting death. Rivers in fact has called for Wooten to step down, criticizing the sheriff for not making himself more immediately available to Brown's family or the public following Brown's shooting.
In public statements, Wooten has described Brown's fatal shooting as "a tragedy that shouldn't have happened" and called for full release of the deputies' body camera footage of Brown's fatal shooting. He also has said he "felt relieved" by Womble's decision not to charge the deputies and agrees with it.
Graham declined to comment when asked about Wooten's response to Brown's shooting death. However, he said a sheriff "has to be in the community," and that sheriffs who are active in their community have "a better relationship" with the people who live there.
That "better relationship" is key, Graham said, because if one had existed, "things may not have happened the way they happened" in Brown's fatal shooting. The better community relationship can "also help keep things from coming to the point" where law enforcement has to resort to force, including deadly force, he said.
Asked if his idea about effecting better relationships with communities was a criticism of Wooten, Graham said he's "not commenting on what the sheriff is doing."
"I will only say that I'll be somebody who breaks barriers and bridges gaps," he said, adding that he wants to put those skills to work "serving the community as a whole."
Asked by email about Graham's assertions that "things may not have happened the way they happened" in Brown's shooting had he been sheriff, Wooten didn't respond on Monday.
But in a post on his department's Facebook page last week about his reasons for suspending the department's participation in the escort of Brown protesters, Wooten appeared to address some of the issues Graham raised.
"Since December 2018, after I was elected as your sheriff, the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office has been dedicated to improving our community," the statement reads. "Our Office has taken initiatives and formed partnerships which have embedded our deputies into lasting relationships with our community members. We are confident in our efforts to build trust between law enforcement and our community."
Graham, a Democrat, said he's running to replace Wooten, a Republican, as sheriff because he believes "there need to be changes" to law enforcement in Pasquotank County and because he ran well against Wooten four years ago, losing by fewer than 900 votes.
Graham alleges that when he ran for sheriff in 2018, employees of the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office were subjected to "scare tactics" to discourage them from supporting him.
"If he wins, he'll fire you," Graham claims deputies were told.
Graham didn't say who told sheriff's employees he would fire them if he was elected, but he wanted them to know it wasn't true then — and it won't be true if he's elected next year.
"I will need everybody's help. I can't do the job of sheriff by myself," he said.
Wooten also didn't respond to Graham's allegation about sheriff's employees being told Graham would fire them if he won the 2018 race. At the time, Wooten was a sergeant in the Sheriff's Office.
Asked what he'd change about the way Wooten has operated the Pasquotank Sheriff's Office, Graham declined to be specific.
"I'm just going to have a different leadership style," he said, adding he plans to "include the community more" and seek its input so we can "work together as a cohesive group to solve our problems."
So what are those problems? Juvenile crime, for one, he says.
"We have a lot of crime in general, but juvenile crime has risen," Graham said. "I want to build relationships with our youth so they can become successful citizens."
One way he hopes to tackle the rise in youth crime is to form what he calls a youth advisory board. The idea is similar to one he's also proposing to include adults, although the adult advisory board would play a more direct role in advising Graham about law enforcement priorities in Pasquotank and the Sheriff's Office's performance.
Discussing his idea for the youth board, Graham said it would be composed of teens and young adults who would meet regularly with members of the Sheriff's Office. One goal would be getting young people "more comfortable talking with law enforcement," he said. Another would be "helping them become more productive citizens."
On his idea for the community advisory board, Graham said it would involve "getting community stakeholders at the table" to talk about how law enforcement "decisions are made in the county" and how "law enforcement is being conducted" in the county.
Graham, 43, has been with the Elizabeth City Police Department since 2005. He started as a patrol officer and was promoted in 2010 to detective. In 2017, he was promoted again to patrol sergeant and in 2018 he was promoted again to sergeant in charge of the department's detective division. In his current role, he supervises five detectives, the department's crime scene investigators and evidence technician.