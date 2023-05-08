EDENTON — The scene was part-revival and part rock concert on Edenton’s American Legion Fairgrounds Sunday. A crowd organizers said reached 7,600 spread out on blankets and lawn chairs to hear Franklin Graham, one of America’s premier evangelists.
Most of the people at the revival were from Chowan and surrounding counties, but the signs on church buses in the parking lot indicated many traveled from across eastern North Carolina.
The atmosphere was electric compared to most religious services. Four artists played music for the crowd, including bluegrass, Spanish gospel, and contemporary songs. The musical highlight of the evening was a performance by the Newsboys, whose thumping, upbeat, gospel rock sound brought many in the crowd to their feet.
James and Ann Withrow from Hertford said their Christian faith brought them to the event.
“The Lord brings us out here today,” James Withrow said. “We went to church this morning, and we’ve been looking forward to this for about a month.”
Pastor Michael Vaughn, who leads the Emmanuel International Church in Hertford, said he brought 15 members of his congregation in the church’s bus.
“Franklin and Billy Graham… I’ve been a big fan,” Vaughan said. “I’m excited for them to come to a little place like Chowan. I’m hoping to see some people come to the Lord. I’d like to see the word of God sweep through the area.”
Several hundred people later accepted Graham’s invitation to surrender their life to Jesus Christ.
Gabriel and Derli Moreno came from Chiapas, Mexico. Derli did not speak English, so his brother spoke for both of them.
“I hope to have an encounter with Jesus and rejoice with all the people, the artists, and enjoy the program,” he said.
Ditmar Brady, pastor of the Salem Baptist Church in Weeksville, attended his wife, Sarah, and his daughter, Julia.
“For me, as an Englishman in America, this may be the only time I get to see someone like Franklin Graham, so we’re excited to be here,” Brady said.
Not everyone who attended the event was already convinced of the Christian message Graham was preaching. Mark Warren said he came to listen to Graham, but when asked if he hoped to get something from the message, he was non-committal. “Not sure,” he said. “Not sure.”
Janice Sandene of Hertford was working the event as a local volunteer. Her job was to seek out those who stand and accept Christ at the close of Graham’s sermon. She prayed with them and offered copies of the Bible and religious tracts.
“I just love to tell people about the love of God, his peace, and how they can be with him in heaven,” Sandene said.