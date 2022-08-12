Eddie Graham

Graham

 The Daily Advance

The Democratic candidate for sheriff in Pasquotank County has proposed a three-point plan for addressing mental health and substance abuse.

Eddie Graham, a sergeant with the Elizabeth City Police Department who is challenging Sheriff Tommy Wooten, a Republican, in the November general election, cited as evidence for the need for reform the recent shooting of three Wayne County sheriff’s deputies during an attempt to serve an involuntary commitment paper. One of the deputies died later of his injuries.