Franklin Graham's message in Edenton next weekend will be the same message he has proclaimed for decades — and the one his father preached around the world, according to event organizers.
"The message is the same," Steve Rhoads, vice president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, said in an interview Thursday. "It's the message that 'God loves each and every one of us and has provided a way for us to have a relationship with him through his Son Jesus Christ.'"
The message is always "God loves you," Rhoads said.
Graham will speak at the American Legion Post 40 Fairgrounds In Edenton at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 7 as part of the six-city "God Loves You" Tidewater Tour. The tour started today in southwestern Maryland. Graham's last tour in North Carolina in 2019 visited Greenville.
Music for the event in Edenton will include award-winning contemporary group the Newsboys, worship leader Marcos Witt, and longtime BGEA musical partner Dennis Agajanian.
"That draws all kinds of people,"Rhoads said of the variety of musical performers. The event is designed for families and will draw "all walks of life, young and old, people from all races and backgrounds," he said.
But beyond the music, the need for hope "is what draws people," he said. "We live in a day when people need hope."
More than 135 churches across the Albemarle Sound region are involved in Graham's appearance in Edenton and there are "hundreds and hundreds of volunteers," he said.
"I think the response in the Albemarle Sound (area) has been wonderful," he said, explaining that people have been enthusiastic and friendly.
"Everywhere we have gone we have found people who are enthusiastic," he said.
Although Graham has been outspoken about politics in recent years, that is not something this tour is addressing, and Rhoads said people who come out have not been asking questions related to politics.
"Candidly, we haven't run into a lot of concern about politics," Rhoads said. "There's always the call on all of us to apply our faith to our life. But on this tour we have not had a lot of conversations about politics. The conversations have been more about the needs of the community."
Society is still coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is record inflation, people have problems in their families and are uncertain about the future, he said.
"It not about politics," Rhoads said. "It's about my family and my life and questions of meaning and purpose."
The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association is encouraging people throughout the area to come to the event in Edenton.
"We want to try to reach as many people as we can," Rhoads said. "We all need — myself included — we all need a relationship with God. We're all anxious to know that there is more to this life."
The message of God's love is compelling, he said.
"God wants a relationship with you," Rhoads said,
The May 7 event will be set up to have a festival-like atmosphere.
"People need to bring something to sit on," Rhoads said. Some might bring lawn chairs, others could opt for blankets.
"That's what makes it such a fun event," he said.
Sunday afternoon is gong to be a great time, he said. Great weather is expected and it will be a great weekend event, he said.