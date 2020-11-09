GRANDY — A suspect is in custody after leading Currituck and Virginia law enforcement on a pair of chases through Currituck and into Chesapeake on Monday.
Currituck officials didn’t release the suspect’s name but said he fired two shots from a 9mm handgun and carjacked a vehicle near the rest stop on U.S. Highway 158 near Poplar Branch before being apprehended by Currituck deputies and Chesapeake police near the toll plaza on the Chesapeake Expressway.
Currituck deputies first began looking for the man after learning he had robbed someone at gunpoint in the parking lot of the Grandy Food Lion around 9:30 a.m. They learned the man then fled in a stolen vehicle north on U.S. 158 toward Virginia.
After spotting the stolen vehicle near Grandy, deputies gave chase, pursuing it to the Mutt-N-Jeff’s restaurant, where the man stopped the vehicle in the parking lot, got out and fled on foot. Currituck deputies and state troopers began a manhunt for the suspect in a nearby wooded area.
Several hours later the suspect reemerged onto U.S. 158 and carjacked a vehicle, firing a shot into the windshield and forcing its occupants to get out. Deputies pursued the second stolen vehicle to about three miles north of the North Carolina-Virginia border, where the suspect was apprehended, the release states.